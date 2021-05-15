Abena Korkor shares another revealing video, vows to release more videos online

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Nana Abena Korkor Addo has done it again with yet another mind-blowing video.



The popular mental health advocate, who has in the last few weeks been making headlines, because of her desire to share a lot of her revealing photos and videos on social media, has disclosed that she is not going to stop anytime soon.



Taking to her Instagram recently, Abena Korkor stated that her love for wearing those revealing clothes does not take anything away from her.



The former co-host of TV3’s ‘Ladies Circle’ asked that those who abuse her and link her desire to share these photos and videos to her known mental issues to desist from doing so because she is very aware of all her actions.



Her caption to the fresh revealing video she shared reads:



“On a journey and it’s a beautiful one.



Showing my skin doesn’t take away my intelligence or industriousness.



Doing doesn’t make me a shame to myself, my family or my community.



It doesn’t give permission to you to verbally abuse me or to treat me unfairly or with disrespect.



I don’t need you to constantly remind me of my relapses or to forever label my actions as symptoms of my diagnosis.



I lived a long life ashamed of my traits and it has retarded my progress because at every stage I want to impress someone to fit in but fitting in is not for me.



I believe I have a niche to fill and will exactly that with or without your support.”



