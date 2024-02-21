Abeiku Santana clashes with female pastor over ‘feel manhood’ comment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Media personality, Abeiku Santana clashed with the head of Authority Bible Church, Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Prempeh, over her claims that a woman should “touch and feel” a man’s manhood before proceeding to marry him.



During an interview on Okay FM, Abeiku Santana questioned Nana Yaa Prempeh’s assertion and stated that it does not align with the word of God.



In response, Nana Yaa Prempeh clarified that her statement does not advocate for pre-marital sex but suggests a simple touch of the manhood to ascertain that the person is not impotent.



"I didn’t say people should engage in pre-marital sex but some individuals are twisting my words to mean so. I want to make it clear that I don’t approve of pre-marital sex. I advised women to touch it [manhood] just to be sure it works to avoid marital issues and not sex.



What Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Prempeh said on GTV that triggered public reaction



In her GTV interview, the lady pastor emphasized the importance for women to marry a man only after having seen, held, and felt their manhood.



"I want to caution the women who think that when you have a thick, tall man, it means he has an enjoyable and strong penis. I know men who are thick and tall, and what's hanging there is small.



"If you are a woman and you're judging a man because of the size of his body, and you get on the bed, and he's looking for where he placed his penis, and he can't even find it.



"So the bedmatics become a disaster right from day one. I know women who have run away during the honeymoon. I am one of the women of God who thinks that before you marry a man, you must see his penis; you must feel it and make sure it works," she said.



Some netizens found her assertion problematic and subjected her to criticism on social media.



