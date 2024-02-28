Abeiku Santana clashes with Diana Asamoah over 'NPP money'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Media personality Abeiku Santana clashed with gospel musician Diana Asamoah on the radio over her advice to Edward Akwasi Boateng to use his gifted car for ride-hailing services.



During the interview, Abeiku Santana slammed Diana Asamoah for creating the impression that Edward Akwasi Boateng pleaded for the vehicle to be gifted to him, which is not the case.



He stated that if Diana Asamoah has enriched herself through her affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), she should allow the embattled gospel artiste to do what he deems fit to salvage his situation.



"He did not beg for the vehicle; it was a gift. So stop making it look like he did. If, by God's grace, you gained wealth through the NPP to build houses and buy vehicles, don't tell someone to use his gifted car for ride-hailing services to avoid begging for assistance in the future; that's not right. Accept that you got it wrong; it's not about divine direction," said Abeiku.



In response to the broadcaster's claims, Diana Asamoah noted that she has no ill intent towards Edward Akwasi Boateng. She reiterated that she was only advising the musician to make judicious use of the gifts he had received.



She denied gaining wealth through her affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), adding that she worked diligently to earn her riches.



"I am advising him [Edward Akwasi Boateng] to use the gifted vehicle for ride-hailing services to earn an income to help his financial predicament. If he continues to act in that manner, it limits the work of God because he is a gospel musician. Stop saying that I gained wealth through NPP; I made my money long ago before I started meddling in politics," she stated.



Background



Prophet Benard El Benard Nelson–Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, presented Edward Akwasi Boateng with a car and extended an educational scholarship to support the gospel artiste's children up to the university level.



After a video of the veteran gospel musician selling pen drives and CDs for survival went viral, the musician claimed to have lost 17 cars and all his properties due to a failed marriage, forcing him to strive to make ends meet.



The plight of the musician touched the preacher's heart, prompting him to extend benevolence to the artist.



In the wake of the gesture, Diana Asamoah admonished Edward Akwasi Boateng to make judicious use of the gifts he has been blessed with to sustain his life.



