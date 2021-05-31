ABR Awards: Gospel musician Ruth Adjei wins Gospel Artiste of the Year

Music of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: Kojo Emmanuel, Contributor

Sensational gospel singer, Ruth Adjei, has won the Gospel Artist of the Year award at the maiden edition of the Above and Beyond Recognition Awards.



The awards event was held virtually on May 29, 2021, live from CEEJAY Multimedia Studios in Accra due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the call for people to avoid large gatherings.



The maiden edition of the ABR Awards also honoured individuals and other notable personalities from both the entertainment and entrepreneur sectors in the country.



Ruth Adjei after winning the hearts of Ghanaians with her 2019 songs 'Fa me Ye', Me bo', 'Ma me nye de wo', and an album titled 'The mercy seat', is serving fans again with another spirit-filled song titled 'Oshidaa' after a long wait.