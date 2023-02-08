A submissive husband is a loving husband – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy has declared that African submissive husbands are husbands who love their wives.



As a husband, married to Dr. Louisa Satekla the internationally recognized artist indicated that men being submissive in a marriage would be recognized in their love for their wives. “Submission from a man would be showing love,” he stated, with a description of how that love can be shown.



“Stemming it from the African man conversation, submission would be him taking care of her, listening to your woman’s problems,” he expounded on the Breakfast Club Show, A New York-based streamed radio show.



The Bhim Nation President however revealed how important it is for African wives to be submissive as well, emphatically stating how African men in charge love to be respected and he as an African man is attracted to submissive women. “It’s very cool to be submissive; I am attracted; I respect women who are; not like you are being abused no, not like that; There’s beauty in that for me.”



Stonebwoy while sharing his opinion as an African man, with an African upbringing, in a Ghanaian cultural setting noted that African men like to be in charge and prefer to have control over their wives. But he implied what he meant by ‘control’ as men who have wives who are respectful, submissive, supportive, among others and not abused.



Men need to be in charge, it’s not about the woman being dull or something, but we love to have women who are respectful, submissive, and supportive; they consult you and treat you with respect; its general men love to be respected; I think that’s how it is for African men,” he opined.