A popular Ghanaian businessman is involved in the KIA Belgium cocaine smuggling saga – Schwarzenegger alleges

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that some 31 persons, including a popular Ghanaian businessman, have been nabbed in the recent cocaine smuggling saga.



A few days ago, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) was said to have interdicted some of its staff pending an investigation into a suspected cocaine smuggling incident at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



According to earlier reports, the development unraveled with the arrest of one Proeger Delgey Bianca, a Dutch national, at Brussels Airport in Belgium, who was found in possession of eight and a half kilograms of suspected cocaine on March 23, 2024.



It is believed that the substance was smuggled through KIA aboard the Moroccan national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, with the assistance of a GACL staff member.



However, Afia Schwarzenegger, who claims to have more information about the development, has made some new revelations.



According to her, a popular Ghanaian businessman is actively involved in the case and is currently being investigated.



Sharing more details on the issue, Afia said this particular businessman works with the Belgium national, Bianca, who was arrested with the drugs.



“Some 31 persons have been arrested for smuggling cocaine including a popular businessman. He is a popular businessman we all know. Your guess is as good as mine. Sometime last year, they sent the first batch of the substance. Auntie Bianca who has been arrested works with this popular businessman.



"She was smuggling the goods with this businessman to Belgium when it got impounded at their airport. So, they wrote a letter to the Kotoka International Airport stating that they had been receiving similar consignments at the airport several times. But this time around, this businessman wasn’t lucky. They have asked that the person responsible for the package be fished out,” she said via TikTok Live.



Explaining further, Afia shared what she described as a clue that could give a hint about this businessman and his cabal.



“These are people who constantly flaunt their riches on social media. They are people who create the perception that they are better than others. Their entire camp is now shaking,” she added.



Afia Schwarzenegger also added that a similar issue happened at the South African airport last year but did not make it to the media.



She said that, that particular case is still pending.





