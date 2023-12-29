A night of laughter and entertainment await at New Year Comedy Night on January 1

Entertainment of Friday, 29 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the year draws to a close and the anticipation for a fresh start intensifies, comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB is set to host a spectacular event to kick off the new year in grand style.



Dubbed the New Year Comedy Night, the event slated for January 1, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, according to DKB will be an evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and memorable performances.



Scheduled to commence at 7 pm, the event will feature a stellar lineup of some of Ghana's most talented comedians. They include OB Amponsah, Jeneral Ntatia, Parrot Mouth, Lekzy DeComic, Comedian Waris, MJ the Comedian, and DKB. Each comedian brings a unique style and perspective, ensuring a varied and hilarious experience for the audience.



Adding musical flair to the night, the silky-voiced and charming Akwaboah, known for his soulful tunes, will serenade the audience with his melodic voice.



Joining him on stage is the dynamic rapper D Black.



“The fusion of comedy and music promises an unforgettable night of celebration,” said DKB. “Trust me, patrons would relax, unwind, and revel in the joyous atmosphere. The New Year Comedy Night is not just an event; it's a celebration of laughter, and the promise of a brighter year ahead.”



He continued: “Whoever has been to any of the previous editions would attest to the fact that the night has always been a perfect start to the year and 2024 will certainly come with that experience.”



