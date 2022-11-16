A look at DJ Azonto's plush cars

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Ghanaian Disc Jockey and musician, DJ Azonto, has indicated that he owns a fleet of luxurious cars in each of his five houses situated at different locations.



This was disclosed in an interview with blogger Zionfelix, where the musician also opened up on how his recent single, ‘Fa No Fom’, has made him cash out and acquire a lot more properties.



“I own five houses and for each of the houses, I have packed about five cars. I have packed all that in my house but more to come.



“Because of 'Fa No Fom' I am making so much money. With my ‘Fa No Fom’, I don't think I know any artiste that plays shows more than I do this time,” he said.



In several viral videos that have been captured on the internet, some luxurious vehicles including the likes of Maserati, Mercedes Benz AMG, Range Rover and many more were spotted on his compound.



Seen in different colours, these cars were lined-up at the musician’s residence in one of the videos captured on his Instagram page.



