Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

'A billionaire's wife cake' - Wife of Femi Otedola's birthday cake causes stir online

The wife of billionaire Femi Otedola, Nana Otedola

Nana Otedola, the wife of billionaire Femi Otedola is celebrating her birthday today, August 2, and it has sparked a lot of discussions.

Femi Otedola posted a photo of Nana blowing a tiny birthday cake on his Instagram page to celebrate his lovely wife.

He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday To Darling Nana …F.Ote"

Social media users responded to the picture with a variety of questions about how and why a billionaire's wife would celebrate her birthday with a tiny cake.

Many claimed that Nana keeps things simple and doesn't squander Otedola's money.

See comments here:

pounds222021: "Swee rich man wife bir, una when no get money go do pass yourself"

okenwa1._: "Shey una see wealthy people cake how e be, if na some girls now them go need upstairs cake. HBD nwunye mpa"

benediction_des_nations: "A billionaire's wife cake...But our sister want to kill themselves with parties..."

jemmyempire: "Pablo wife if na hee bday she for don go do photoshoot and upstairs cake. I will never be poor. Happy birthday ever beautiful Nana, I love you greatly Ma"

shatta_gram: "See as agbalagba fresh. Poverty na b@st@rd."

tochi_lifestyle: "My voice will be celebrated for centuries.. I’m here for a special reason"

splendstar: "See rich people cake ... e small. Congratulations nana , more life"

