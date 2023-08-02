'A billionaire's wife cake' - Wife of Femi Otedola's birthday cake causes stir online

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nana Otedola, the wife of billionaire Femi Otedola is celebrating her birthday today, August 2, and it has sparked a lot of discussions.



Femi Otedola posted a photo of Nana blowing a tiny birthday cake on his Instagram page to celebrate his lovely wife.



He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday To Darling Nana …F.Ote"



Social media users responded to the picture with a variety of questions about how and why a billionaire's wife would celebrate her birthday with a tiny cake.



Many claimed that Nana keeps things simple and doesn't squander Otedola's money.



See comments here:



pounds222021: "Swee rich man wife bir, una when no get money go do pass yourself"



okenwa1._: "Shey una see wealthy people cake how e be, if na some girls now them go need upstairs cake. HBD nwunye mpa"



benediction_des_nations: "A billionaire's wife cake...But our sister want to kill themselves with parties..."



jemmyempire: "Pablo wife if na hee bday she for don go do photoshoot and upstairs cake. I will never be poor. Happy birthday ever beautiful Nana, I love you greatly Ma"



shatta_gram: "See as agbalagba fresh. Poverty na b@st@rd."



tochi_lifestyle: "My voice will be celebrated for centuries.. I’m here for a special reason"



splendstar: "See rich people cake ... e small. Congratulations nana , more life"



