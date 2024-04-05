A Plus defends Bryan Acheampong’s ‘NPP will not hand over power’ statement

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, has chided critics for what he described as reading wrong meanings into the agriculture minister, Bryan Acheampong’s claims of not handing over power to the NDC.



Earlier, Bryan Acheampong, reiterated his stance from 2023, asserting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



Addressing a gathering during a health walk in Kwahu, the Abetifi MP stressed that the NDC would never emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections, and questioned why a party that cannot win elections would seek power at all costs.



“Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the 2024 polls. If you don’t win an election, will power be handed over to you? We will not hand it over to them today or tomorrow,” Mr. Acheampong was heard saying.



His comments have since sparked a public backlash, with netizens arguing that they undermine the country's peace in the run-up to the elections.



But A Plus thinks otherwise.



In a Facebook post, the social commentator insisted that there is nothing wrong with Bryan Acheampong’s utterances, thereby giving a breakdown of what he "truly meant.



“What is wrong with this statement? 'You won't win and if you don't win, we won't hand over power to you.' What is wrong with it? Did he say if you win, they won't hand over power? Have you seen or heard that a party came to power because they lost the election before? Work hard and win,” he stated.



A Plus continued, “When you are allocated money for the grassroots who are working tirelessly for the party make sure it gets to them. Don't engage in the same 4ckry that went on in some places during the 2020 elections where some accept banku and tilapia, fried rice and chicken, etc on election day and allow their opponents to rig the election. If you don't win, you won't come to power! It is a m@da4kn fact!! Thank you!!”



