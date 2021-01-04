Entertainment of Monday, 4 January 2021

A Plus and wife Akosua Vee welcome baby boy in UK

Akosua Vee posted the picture on her Instagram page

Ghanaian celebrities, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus and wife Akosua Violet Bannerman Quaye have welcomed a baby boy in the UK.



The popular fashion stylist took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 4, 2021, to announce the big news to her friends and fans.



She disclosed that she put to birth on December 4, 2020.



"Thank you Lord for an answered prayer ...#itsaBOY. 4-12-20," her post read.



According to her, 'Bentley Geir' is the name of their daughter.



Meanwhile, friends, family and loved ones have since sent words of congratulatory to the new mother and her husband, A Plus.









Read her posts below:





