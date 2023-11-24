9th edition of Ghana Dance Festival kicks off; expected to end on November 26

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 9th edition of the Ghana Dance Festival has begun in Accra with a grand opening at the Gold Coast Restaurant on Thursday, November 23, 2023.



A diverse range of activities scheduled for the event continue till November 26, 2023.



Friday, November 24, 2023, unfolds with Afrolatin, an enchanting all-white dance party to be held on the rooftop of the Mensvic Hotel in East Legon, Accra. The celebration continues with a casual hangout at the MAD Club, adding a social flair to the event.



The climax of the 9th Ghana Dance Festival is set for Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the World Trade Centre. Attendees can expect a day filled with workshops, seminars, electrifying dance battles, captivating performances, and various other social engagements.



A noteworthy addition to this edition is the involvement of officials from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), who will provide valuable insights during a session dedicated to educating dancers on retirement policies.



The emphasis is on helping artists secure their pensions, especially for those outside the formal sector. The initiative aims to address potential challenges and ensure dancers can access their pension facilities when the need arises.



The festival culminates on Sunday, November 26, 2023, with a lively pool party hosted at Jam Rock, offering a delightful conclusion to this vibrant celebration of dance and culture.



