90% of Ghanaian female musicians 'copycats' – Queen Haizel

Queen Haizel,, musician

Ghanaian singer Queen Haizel has indicated that only a handful of female musicians in the county are original.



Describing 90 per cent of the population of female musicians in Ghana as “copycats”, she mentioned only Efya, Becca, Eno and MzVee as originals.



She explained that the four role models are those that other up and coming female artists try to copy, thus, losing their originality in the process.



Speaking to Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM drive show Nkran Kwanso on Thursday, 13 August 2020, Queen Haizel said: “90 percent of female musicians in Ghana lack originality”.



“I think the originality level is very low because they like to copy from one another”, she said’.



“Let me do this analysis for you: I will take out four names for now who are huge and original; Efya, Becca, Eno, even though she is underrated, and MzVee. These are ladies who are original and doing well in the industry… All the others are copycats.”



Assessing her music career, she noted that “there is still more room for improvement,” because she does not have support from a record label or a sponsor as other female musicians do.



She, however, indicated that even though she is not satisfied with where she is now as far as her music career is concerned, she is targeting a Grammy.



Aside from her music, Queen Haizel is known for nudity and wild publicity stunts.



She was announced dead on 16 June 2020. She resurfaced after a lull with yet another controversial travel story to Barbados from where she claimed she returned by bus.



She has songs such as “Bravo”, “Barricade” and “Yetwem” among others, to her credit.

