9 words that make women feel sexy

Monday, 12 June 2023

It gets quite boring telling a woman she is sexy all the time.



Remember that time she wore that dress with the teasingly low neckline? You called her sexy.



You also called her sexy on that day she wore those sexy jeans and she was all shades of hot.



You've also used the word on many other occasions. It gets tiring after a while.



Women are moved by what they hear, and you need to upgrade from saying the same compliment all the time if you want that flirtation between you both to become even better.



When you see that drop-dead gorgeous lady you have been crushing on, and you've run out of words to describe her, simply because she always finds new ways to blow your mind to bits, here are extra words you can turn to.



1. Tell her she’s enticing. After all her very presence draws you in effortlessly, doesn’t it?



2. Tell her she’s captivating. It’s not just about her curves and smoking-hot body, there’s something about the entire package, the entirety of her femininity that totally captures your imagination.



3. Tell her she’s alluring if you feel her sexiness actually drawing and luring you to her. This is not as bland as just saying she is sexy.



It gives it an extra meaning.



4. Call her sensuous when the flirtation gets really deep and it is only a matter of time before you both seal the deal.



Calling her this shows her the picture that you do not find her sexy just for the sake of it. You find her sexy and you’d probably give anything to unravel that sexy.



5. Call her fascinating. This is another word that shows that she is sexy to you not just because of her impressive body features. It’s more than that.



6. Call her ravishing. This portends a sexiness that is at least three times more intense.



7. Call her charming if her sexiness holds you spellbound. Enchanting works just fine here too.



8. Call her sultry if you need a direct word to replace sexy.



9. Call her irresistible. The word explains itself and she will get the point that you really do try but her sexiness is too potent and keeps pulling you back.