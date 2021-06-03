9 key points from Shatta Wale’s ‘State of the Industry Address’

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Shatta Wale in a video that was premiered on his YouTube channel on June 2, 2021, addressed the Ghanaian music industry on what he went to do in the United States of America, and other matters.



These are nine (9) important observations made from his address:



1. Unlike his usual polemics on Facebook Live, Shatta Wale delivered a well-scripted address, recorded in his office, and premiered on his YouTube channel.



2. He announced his comeback from the social media break.



3. He said he went to the United States for vacation but he ended up shooting three music videos for his ‘Gift of God’ album and recorded about 5 songs for the album.



4. He has proposed that music stakeholders come together to settle on a unique music genre that can sell Ghana globally.



5. He said major and popular annual entertainment events should be decentralized.



6. He advised Ghanaian musicians to take the business aspect of the crafts seriously.



7.Shatta Wale said Ghanaians should set an agenda to play 90% Ghanaians music and 10% foreign.



8.He advised powers that be to use music as a tourism tool to promote the country.



9. He added that if the state can spend 10% of the sports budget on music, it will set the music industry on the road to global heights.