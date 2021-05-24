9 Ghanaian celebrities who married unknown partners

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

One might expect that with all the fame, glitz, and glamour, these Ghanaian celebrities will keep a spouse similarly high up their standards.



However, it cannot be said about these artistes as they’ve gone against the grain to marry ‘regular’ people.



Amidst the ‘popular’ notion that it is impossible to have a successful marriage in the Ghanaian showbiz industry, these celebrities chose to settle down with people who aren’t famous and have this far had serene marriages.



For proof that there's plenty of love to be found beyond the limelight, let's take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who have demonstrated that love knows no 'star power':





Dr. Pounds



Many have expressed amazement at how the popular Hitz FM presenter who tied the knot on May 23, 2021, sidestepped all the ‘slay queens’ in the showbiz and media space and chose a reserved lady as a wife.











Host of the 'Hitz Gallery' show stormed Cape Coast with a long convoy for his wedding ceremony to marry the love of his life.





Majid Michel and wife Virna



Majid Michel married his beautiful wife, Virna in 2005 and have since led a quiet and calm married life. Majid who renewed his marriage vows in 2015, revealed that his wife has been responsible for his success. They currently have three kids.











Okyeame Kwame and wife Anica Apau





Anica Nsiah–Appau is the quiet and reserved wife of Kwame Nsiah Appau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame.



Asides being a wife and a mother of two kids, she plays the role of a Personal advisor, Business and Brands Manager to the award-winning music artiste.











Joe Mettle and Salomey Dzisa





Prior to his wedding ceremony, there were rumours of Joe Mettle planning to tie the knot with Popular TV presenter, Berla Mundi. But the popular gospel musician 'swerved' everyone and ended up with one beautiful and calm lady known as Salomey Selassie Dzisa.











John Dumelo and Gifty Nkonya





With his seemingly close ties with the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari and others, many thought that the popular actor cum politician would have settled with one of these actresses.



Instead his marriage to Gifty Nkonya, a reserved and quiet legal practitioner came to many as a shock. The two tied the knot in May 2018 and currently have two kids.











Sarkodie and Tracy





In the case of Sarkodie, his marriage to Tracy was expected as he was said to have dated her long before he became famous.



Tracy who comes off as a reserved lady dated the Ghanaian rapper for more than ten years before they got married in 2018. To date, she tries as much as possible to keep off public limelight.











Kwaw Kesse





With all his ‘wildness’ and ‘thuggery, many thought the well-known rapper would have settled for his kind, or better still chosen a wife from the showbiz industry.



Kwaw Kese got married in 2016 to one Nana Pokuaa who resides in the United States. This was after his first marriage ended in 2014. The 'Abodam' hitmaker and his new wife have a beautiful daughter together.











Edem and Stacy



The award-winning Ghanaian rapper is married to 'Stacy Hotor', a chef who owns various food brands. The two have been married for almost six years now and have enjoyed a very calm and reserved marriage life since. They currently have three kids.









Lexis Bill





It came as a shock to many when the popular JoyFM presenter tied the knot with her long-time girlfriend in November 2020. Lexis married Esther Esimi Siale, one calm and quiet Ghanaian lady who hails from the Volta region






