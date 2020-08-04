LifeStyle of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

8 funny nicknames Ghanaians have for some of their food

In Ghana we have an endless option of lots of flavourful meals but one thing we also have is a range of funny names we use for some of our food.



Who gives nicknames to their food?



Ghanaians! That’s who!



Plantain and beans



Nickname: Gob3 / Red Red



It’s Gob3 when gari is added and it’s just plain red red when there’s no gari and it’s just plantain with beans stew.



Kokonte



Nickname: Face The Wall



A meal made from dried and pounded cassava that is eaten mostly with groundnut soup.



Pork



Nickname: Bro Charles



Roasted, grilled, boiled, fried … there’s something special about Bro Charles that people love and others hate.



Roasted groundnut with corn



Nickname: Graphic and times



It’s a very tasty snack and gives you some really pleasant breath when you chew it.



Roasted plantain



Nickname: Kofi Brokeman



It’s roasted ripe plantain, sold and eaten with groundnuts.



Fried rice



Nickname: Check Check



The name only applies to fried rice sold by the streets. Any other kind is just fried rice and oh ps: it has to be made by a man!



Cat meat



Nickname: Joseph



Yes, some people eat cat. Don’t ask.



Ice cream



Nickname: Abele Walls



Homemade milk ice cream popsicles!



The next time someone says they’re going to get some Joseph or Bro Charles, you know exactly what they mean!

