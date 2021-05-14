7 refreshing, mind-boggling Ghanaian music videos in 2021 so far

Entertainment of Friday, 14 May 2021

With technological advancements and perhaps, evolution, Ghanaian musicians are taking their craft more seriously with an array of breathtaking videos in recent times.



It is evident that music directors and artistes in the country have stepped up their game as most videos captured on our screens lately portray a high level of expertise, class and finesse as compared to the past years.



In essence, it proves that a lot of investment and improvement has taken place behind doors.



Lets take a look at some sleek Ghanaian music videos that has been produced in 2021 so far



Hajia 4 real ‘fine girl’



Just like she did in her previous music video titled ‘badder dan’, Mona did not disappoint in her ‘Fine Girl’ song which was released in January 2021.



Talk about the display of class, African-ness, sleek visuals, lighting and the video has got it.



By far, one can tell that Hajia 4Real, although new to the music scene, invests heavily in her craft.

The video was shot and directed by Rex.









Favour by Edem ft Efya Sarkodie





Released in April 2021, Edem's ‘favour’ video depicts a picturesque journey with very fine bespoke but rustic vintage fashion.



The music video is a good blend of vintage African and urban culture that takes one on a retro tour. “Favour” is a fusion of Afropop jam produced to fit a party mood whiles putting a very strong message of love across. The video was directed by Gene Adu.









Sarkodie ‘No Fugazy’



Directed by Capone in April 2021, ‘No Fugazy’ video exudes wealth and class from start to finish. From the display of Lamborghini to designer clothes and expensive jewellery, one could tell that the Ghanaian rapper outdid himself.



The video, aside gaining much attention on social media, topped YouTube trends hours after its release. Perhaps, the ‘American Hip-hop’ theme, drip and refreshing feel accounted for such.









Gyakie ft Omah Lay ‘Forever’



With a blend of colours and a sultry vibe, Gyakie’s video which featured Omah Lay was the ‘Talk of town’ as people couldn’t wait for its release.



Shot by Dammy Twitch, the classy looking video although with a ‘no nudity feel’ managed to top YouTube trends hours after its release in April 2021.









Eno ft Efya ‘God is a woman’





With her mission to empower females, Eno’s ‘God is a woman’ video which was released in April 2021 displays ‘girl-power', class and femininity.



Directed by Baobab and Takyi Natives, the masterpiece has the perfect feel of lighting, costume and choreography to match. It also has a blend of Ghanaian culture and western vibes.













Mr Drew - ‘Mood’





Mr Drew’s ‘Mood’ has a sultry vibe coupled with a touch of vintage visuals.



Not forgetting the spectacular display of choreography which carries the message of ‘love’ throughout the song. ‘Mood’ was directed by ‘Xpress films’ and was released in April 2021.









Kidi – ‘Touch it’





Directed by Rex, this piece has a mixture of sensual and erotic vibes.



The ‘touch it’ video released by the ‘gyal dem sugar’ in May 2021, has a clean, colourful, retro and classic feel although explicit at some point.





