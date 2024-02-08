7 rare signs your lover is destined to be your life partner

LifeStyle of Thursday, 8 February 2024

We've been socialized to swoon over flowers, chocolates, and other romantic gestures.



But it is often said that romance only takes a relationship so far," and successful relationships happen when we choose with our heads as well as our hearts.



Here are the signs you've found your life partner and you're in the right relationship — no flowers and chocolate necessary!



1. Your partner does things you enjoy — even if they don't.



If your partner does things you and you alone dig, happily and without protest, you've struck relationship gold. Why? Because, "while going to a play or watching every episode of "Scandal" might not be their cup of tea, they do it anyway because being with you and seeing your enjoyment matters more than the specific activity," says Lesli Doares, marriage coach and author of Blueprint For A Lasting Marriage.



"It's also a sign that they don't expect the relationship to be all about them."



2. Your partner shares your work ethic.



According to Coleman, having a partner with a very different attitude towards the value of and importance of work can leave you as the only responsible person in your partnership. And that's not a situation you'll want to be in forever.



"Imagine carrying all the weight for chores, child care, household management, and the handling of finances," she encourages. "Not only does this lead to burn-out, it also causes contributes to feelings of resentment and a loss of affection and respect."



3. They pitch in to do whatever needs to be done.



And there's no back-talk about how you haven't tied up and taken out the trash yourself in two months.



"It may be your turn to do something, but they do it because they can and want to," says Doares. "This shows a generosity of spirit and a willingness to be part of the team. It also shows maturity in not holding to strict interpretations of rules or expectations."



4. Your partner follows through in a timely manner.



There's nothing worse than nagging your partner to fulfill a promise he or she made weeks ago.



"This leaves you with the belief that your needs are a low priority for your partner," Coleman warns. "Your relationship with one of two independent people taking care of their own needs and bean counting—which is an intimacy killer."



On the flip side, being with someone who follows through quickly and without reminders is a sign you've found a reliable life partner.



5. They stand up for you to their family.



You want to get along with the family who could become your future in-laws. But, sometimes that just doesn't happen. In this situation, a guy or gal who stands up for you is a keeper.



"Being married means putting each other first before anyone else," explains Doares. "One of the biggest challenges to a marriage is the inability of one partner to develop appropriate boundaries with other important people in their life. They take up differences with you in private but to the outside world, they have your back."



6. Your partner challenges you intellectually.



Says Coleman, "On the surface, choosing someone who turns you on intellectually may sound very unromantic." But dig a little deeper and you may find that "over time, this is the person who will keep it interesting and ensure that your relationship never gets boring," she says.