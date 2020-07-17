LifeStyle of Friday, 17 July 2020

7 best-dressed celebrities of the week

We bring to you our 7 best-dressed Ghanaian celebrities for the week.



Celebrities are trendsetters who are always out at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.



Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.



Although events are on hold, celebrities and style influencers have found ways to give us their stunning looks amid the Coronavirus outbreak.



Here are our best 7 celebrity looks for the week.



Check the pictures and share your thoughts with us.



Serwaa Amihere



The Media personality stunned us with an impeccable turquoise blue dress for the office.



We love her flawless makeup and gorgeous hair as she poses for the camera.







Adjetey Anang







Ace actor, Adjetey Anang knows how to rock Kaftan outfits and he didn’t disappoint this time.



He rocked the African print Kaftan with class for the week.



Claudia Lumor







40 and stunning, the Glitz C.E.O served us an ageless photo while in Tie and Die jumpsuit.



The life in her hair and flawless makeup make her look amazing.



Berla Mundi







A trendsetter, Berla served us a gorgeous ensemble for work. Her hair and makeup were just on point.



Kalybos







The comedian gave us class this week. He inspired us with his stunning suit. We love her hairstyle and glasses while posing for the camera.



Ohemaa Mercy







Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.



Martha Ankomah







The actress gave us outfit inspiration for church. As a brand ambassador for GTP, Martha stunned us with African print apparel. Her flawless makeup and hair were on point.

