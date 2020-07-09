LifeStyle of Thursday, 9 July 2020

5 ways to select the perfect bridesmaids for your wedding

They're your support group, your A-team and your wedding day front line, so, be careful who you choose.



Although the bride and groom are the attention of the day, half the fun is being able to celebrate and anticipate your big day with your closest friends by your side serving as bridesmaids and groomsmen.



Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life, so it makes sense to put some serious thought into who will be in your wedding party.



Bridesmaids have responsibilities, so think about the people who will be the best fit for the role as well as your relationship with each person.



If you are planning your big day, here are 5 tips on how to select the perfect bridesmaids for the day.



Consider the size of your wedding



Depending on formality, go larger or smaller, you can have as many (or few) bridesmaids and groomsmen as you like.



However, the average wedding party size is roughly five on either side, so you can use that as a guide when you decide how many bridesmaids to have.



If there are a lot of people you want to include in your wedding party but just can't, give them other roles, like usher, ceremony reader, amongst others.



Thoroughly think through before you ask one to join the train



Once you've asked someone to be in your wedding party, you can't go back.



If you're on the fence about asking someone to be in your wedding party, consider how they'd fit in with the rest of your attendants. If you don't think they'd mesh with your crew, leave them off the list.



Include your sisters



There are many roles your sisters can play at your wedding that you can’t ask your friends. At least she will be excited to see your big day and will honour your wishes, hence, it's advisable to include your sisters.



Choose responsible people



The best honour attendants are friends who are responsible and good at providing emotional support because there just might be a few pre-wedding meltdowns. Since you're going to rely on them for some big wedding planning tasks and to hold on to your expensive rings make sure you pick the responsible ones.



Don't add someone just because they asked you



Weddings are no joke. You don't need to ask someone to be in your wedding because they asked you to be in their wedding. Don't ask the college roommate you haven't spoken to in five years just to return the favour.





