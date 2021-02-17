LifeStyle of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

5 tips in choosing skincare products suitable for your skin

Skincare products come in a wide range

We all have different skin types, therefore in choosing skin products you just don’t go in for anything that could waste your time, money and even cause damage to your skin.



Here are some basic tips on how to choose skincare products that best suit your skin type.



1. Know your skin type



Skin type is the most significant factor in deciding on the kind of skincare product that will work best for you.



There are no bad products necessarily, however, sometimes people with different skin types use inappropriate products for their skin.



People with acne-prone and sensitive skin need to be the most cautious with different ingredients in their skincare products.



Oily skin could handle a wider range of ingredients that can sometimes trigger breakouts or irritation to other skin types.



2. Don’t buy into the hype



Packaging and popularity could be easy traps that we fall into and shouldn’t hold excessive weight or consideration into what we choose for our skin.



If you intend to buy a product based on a friend or influencer’s recommendation, you shouldn’t only look at how good their skin is currently looking, but instead the type of skin they were dealing with before the current look.



That will give you a more reliable indicator on how well the product may work for you.



3. Natural doesn’t always mean better



Sometimes seeing the terms natural and organic on a product label could be more of a marketing trick than anything else.



This is because those terms have no specific industry standards for them. In addition, a product may sometimes be branded as natural in reference to only one or two of the ingredients on the list.



4. Take note of the order of ingredients



Once you know the ingredients you are looking to avoid or pursue, you’ll want to take note of where they fall on the ingredients list of the product.



The Ingredients are mostly listed from highest to lowest concentration, therefore if there is a potentially irritating ingredient among the first five listed, you’ll want to avoid the purchase of that product.



Likewise, if you are looking for a product for specific ingredients, but those ingredients are listed at the bottom, then that product isn’t worth your money.



With such a small amount in the overall product, I doubt you would obtain the benefits of the ingredients listed at the end.



5. Try out a patch test



A patch test is a smart practice in the process of eliminating products.



A patch test could help you find out whether certain products or ingredients found in the product will cause allergic reactions, irritate your skin, or clog your pores in the long run.



Testing all your ingredients before committing to their use could take some time initially, nevertheless, it can prevent waste of money and disappointment in the end.