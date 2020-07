LifeStyle of Thursday, 16 July 2020

5 things men wish women knew about sex

The bedroom is one of the great stages of male performance, so what you see on TV is typically different from what can be delivered in reality.



Sex is a learned skill. It doesn’t mean that you have to practice everywhere and with anyone, it means that you need to know how to please your man in bed and be aware of the things men wish women knew about sex.



So, if you are competitive and you want to find many ways to sexually please your man, then take it from the guys themselves.



Here are 5 things men wish women knew about sex:



Men have sexual fantasies



Men want to share their fantasies but they worry their wives will shame or judge them.



They wish women would reveal their own sexual imaginations.



Hence, ladies, make a game of it and it will work perfectly.



They want to be touched



Men have many erogenous zones, just like women.



They just don't tell you to move your hands elsewhere because they're afraid that if they do, women will shut down and not touch them at all.



There are many places a woman should touch, like the chest, inner thighs, and face.



Men respond to praise



It's believed that men are so consumed by libido that they have no self-consciousness surrounding sex. But that couldn't be far from the truth.



Once you're in the bedroom (and aware of his insecurities), remind him of how much you enjoy being intimate.



Appreciate sex for sex



While intimacy and post-sex cuddling can be wonderful for many men, sometimes a little "throw-me-down sex" is exactly what they want, plain and simple. Men want their wives to enjoy raw sex, not just endure it or take it personally.



Don’t always wait for them to ask for sex



What guys want during sex is a woman who knows what she wants.



Don’t always wait for them to ask for sex or to initiate it. Be a woman who knows what she wants and be aggressive sometimes.

