LifeStyle of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

5 terrible things you should never say to a woman you love

A file photo of a couple

If you claim to love someone, these are the things you should try to never say to them.



1. “You’re a woman, act like one”:



Many times, when these words are used by men to women, it is in the context of oppression, subjugation, delimitation and other concepts that show the suppression of women and promote their unfair treatment in one way or another.



Don’t do that to any woman, and more particularly, not to your woman.



2. Anything that makes her lose confidence:



There really isn’t a concrete list of what not to say, because literally there are loads and loads of stuff that you should reasonably not say to anyone, and especially not to the women in your life.



In a general sense, however, you can’t say stuff that chips away at your babe’s confidence. Whatever tears her down rather than build her up is wrong. You can’t say that to her face or even behind her.



If you must criticise her, do it gently, constructively and in love. That’s your woman. It’s on you to build her up with your words and your actions.



3. Anything that pokes fun at her insecurities:



You know the weight issues she talks to you about and the concern she expresses to you about a certain part of her body? Those are off-limits, bruh! You can not joke about them!



If she’s insecure about it, then it’s out of bounds. Even women like men who make them laugh and carve our jokes out of anything, we doubt anyone would find it funny if you’re piling into their insecurities as a form of jokes.



4. Don’t say things you do not mean:



This is an ever-green rule that you should know and never flout. If you do not mean it, do not say it. Not even when you are angry or during a fight. You may never be able to apologise them away. So try to not say those hurtful words that you clearly do not mean



5. If she asks if you think she looks fat:



You should know by now that that's a trap you should never fall into. Regardless of what you're seeing, bruh, never say yes to that question.



Even if she says she wants your most honest response, the answer remains yes.



Every time!

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.