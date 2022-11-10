5 sultry photos of embattled law student Ama Governor

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Despite successfully passing her bar exams and the interview session as well, Ghanaian socialite, Ama Governor’s appears to have ‘shaky’ chances of becoming a lawyer.



Known in real life as Elorm Ababio, she is due to be called to the bar on Friday, November 12, 2022, upon completion of the Ghana School of Law, Makola, but received a letter from the Secretary to the General Legal Council informing her that the decision has been challenged.



A “concerned citizen” is said to have filed a complaint alleging that Ama Governor lacks good character and not befitting enough to venture into the law profession.



A YouTube video said to show her allegedly engaged in “conduct unbecoming of an application to be called to the Bar” has also been attached to the complaint.



Following the incident, there has been an uproar on social media, particularly on Twitter where scores of individuals have condemned the decision of the General Legal Council to withhold ‘calling her to the bar’ while investigations take place.



