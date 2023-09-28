5 critical things Ernest Opoku said in his interview with Delay

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ernest Opoku made some stunning revelations in her interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show on Sunday, September 24, 2023.



Among the shocking revelations, the gospel musician expressed disappointment in Tracy Boakye for making his sexual prowess known to the general public and admitted that the women he dated caused her embarrassment.



He also rebuffed his earlier claim about a woman giving him a ‘blow job’ on a VIP bus but did not give a reason for making such a remark in the public domain.



GhanaWeb brings you five critical things Ernest Opoku said about his own life during an interview on the Delay Show



1. Tracey Boakye shouldn’t have told the whole world that I am good in bed



Ernest Opoku expressed his disappointment in Ghanaian actress, Tracy Boakye for hailing his sexual prowess in public because it did not augur well for his brand as a gospel artiste.



"I heard she said I am good in bed and that is what she thinks. I was disturbed when she came to give out such a piece of information. Why would you say that to the public? You see, it is not fine. I am a gospel artiste and making such statements about me would bring down my integrity as a gospel singer,” he stated during an interview with Delay.



Ernest further indicated that the fact that he is a gospel singer doesn’t make him a saint.



“We dated for about a year. The fact that someone sings gospel songs doesn’t mean he is a saint. I am not a saint. Also, I am not a womanizer and if women want me, I don’t know. I am not worried and I am not in a haste to be in a relationship now. I am not even dating,” he retorted.



2. I lied about my VIP bus ‘blow job’ story



Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku conceded that his claims of a woman giving him a ‘blow job’ on a bus were untrue but could not give any reason for what caused him to make such false claims.



In the conversation, the following exchange took place:

Delay: So, in the interview where you claimed that a certain lady gave you a blow job in either a train or a car, were you joking?



Ernest: Oh! It is not true.



Delay: You didn't say that.



Ernest: It is true that I said it, but it was false.



Delay: So, why did you say it?



Ernest: It is not true because someone sitting in a VIP bus where other people are present, how could such an act occur?



Delay: So why did you make these claims?



Ernest: For me, I said my own thing. Whatever they want to use it for, it is up to them, but it is not true, and nothing of that sort ever happened.



3. The immature women I dated caused me embarrassment, soiled my reputation



Ernest Opoku also stated that his reputation has been tarnished and tainted in the public dominated due to the immature women he has been in a relationship with.



According to Ernest, the remarks made by the women he has dated before in public have made people harbor perceptions about him that affected his career.



”The women I once dated are immature. If they had not broadcasted all our escapades, nobody would have known anything. Personally, I haven’t made my private life public. They were the ones going about telling the world such stuff. They are so immature. They make these statements and now people judge you and start to perceive you in a certain light. It was so embarrassing,” he told Delay.



“I have two kids. My firstborn is 15 years and my secondborn is 12. I had my first daughter before my failed marriage. I do go to the US to visit my second child, the other time, I even went with him on a trip to the United Kingdom. At times I am with my daughter in Ghana. I am very much present in their lives,” said Ernest Opoku.



4. My father left us with nothing



Ernest Opoku recounted how life became challenging after his father passed away and his mother became jobless at that moment.



The gospel musician disclosed that despite his father’s wealth, he did not secure their future by including them in his will hence he had to struggle on his own for survival.



“In 1999, when I completed school, my father passed away. Life became challenging, so I made the decision to become a shoemaker,” he recalled in the Twi language. “I pursued this craft for eight years. It was a difficult time because my dad's death left us without any financial support. My mother was unemployed, and I had five siblings.”



“Despite my father's wealth, he never did anything meaningful to secure our future. There were no savings left for us, and the contents of his will excluded us entirely. He owned houses, but we are unaware of their fate, whether he sold them or not.”



“I went to Atwea Mountains and God revealed himself to me that He was going to use me to win souls through songs,” he said as he recalled his meeting with gospel musician Oware Junior. “From there, I moved with Oware Junior. I served him for about eight years. I washed his clothes, and accompanied him to events by holding his bag.”



5. 8-year stay with Oware Junior



The gospel musician narrated how Oware Junior accommodated him at his residence when he could not afford rent.



Ernest indicated that he served Oware Junior for eight and left the residence whenever his girlfriend visited.



“I went to Atwea Mountains and God revealed himself to me that He was going to use me to win souls through songs,” he said on The Delay Show which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



“From there, I moved with Oware Junior. We lived at Buokrom. I served him for about eight years. I washed his clothes, and accompanied him to events by holding his bag.”



“He had rented a single room and graciously allowed me to stay there. We shared the same bed,” Ernest Opoku added.



“Whenever she [Oware Junior's girlfriend] came to visit, I would leave and return later when they’re done with their meeting,” he said but added that “their plans for marriage were thwarted due to issues related to her character.”







BS/BB





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards