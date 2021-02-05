5 Ghanaian artistes who have ‘cashed out’ using Tiktok to promote their songs

Kidi, Shatta Wale and Medikal are part of artistes who have benefited immensely from TikTok
It has been a ‘money-making’ year for some Ghanaian musicians as through the use of TikTok they have managed to spark trends with their music and catapult them onto the charts.
The app has become a monstrous force in the Ghanaian music industry by influencing mainstream music in a way that few platforms ever have.
Several Ghanaian musicians in their quest to benefit from the TikTok’s algorithm, which is highly influential create a dance or singing challenge or even sometimes pay influencers to feature a song on their pages.
By so doing, they boost their reach to millions of users.
With that being said, let’s take a look at some Ghanaian artistes and their songs that have been used for various #challenges on TikTok