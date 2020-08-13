LifeStyle of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

4 signs that your crush sees you as just a friend

Your crush may see you as just a friend

Have you started to get the feeling that the guy or lady you like has put you in the friend zone? You’re probably right.



Having a crush on someone can be both thrilling and terrifying, often at the same time.



This is because attraction feels amazing, but it can also make you vulnerable. Naturally, you'll want to keep an eye out for any hints or clues that your feelings are being returned, as well as behaviours that means you are just seen as a friend.



If you are in the friend zone, these signs will show:



There's no touching or affection:



One of the clearest signs of interest is when someone finds any excuse to make physical contact. Whether that’s hugs, or just touching your arm or hand while talking to you.



On the other hand, if they don't get touchy, it could be a sign that you're just destined to be friends. This is particularly true if they seem awkward or uncomfortable if you get that way with them.



They’re interested in other people:



Talking about other romantic interests is a telltale sign that they're not giving you their full attention, or are immature enough to want to make you jealous. Either way, it's a no.



They’re dating other people:



Along the same lines of talking about other people, if your crush is actively and openly dating other people, the two of you are probably not on the same emotional page.



That's especially true if they tell you about their dates. “If someone's really into you, they wouldn’t want you to think that they're into someone else or dating around"



They're uncomfortable with your compliments:



Someone who's attracted to you is likely to enjoy hearing the things you like about them. After all, a compliment is a great way to flirt and show your interest.

