Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘4 more for Nana’: I know hearts are broken but respect my decision – Afia Schwar

Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwarzenegger

Self-acclaimed ‘daughter’ of former president John Dramani Mahama, Valentina Nana Afia Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger on Sunday, August 2, 2020, caused quite a stir following an endorsement of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo.



Her campaign for President Akufo-Addo came as a surprise to many considering her continuous attacks on his government. Until August 2, Afia Schwar was known to be an NDC party faithful who had been campaigning for the return of the opposition party which was voted out of office in the December 2016 presidential elections.



However, speaking in an interview on Okay FM following her big announcement, Afia Schwar said “I am sure most NPP members are in shock, I am not under the influence of “weed”. I prayed about my decision, this is what my God wants me to say. My account hasn’t been hacked… we will put our emotions aside and move Ghana forward”.



Adding that: “I know a lot of hearts have been broken, even mine is broken. I can't understand why I am doing this but it is a fact, I only spoke the truth. If it was for my personal gain, I would have campaigned for John Mahama but this is for the future of the children of Ghana”.



When questioned on the claim by former President John Mahama that the FREE SHS policy will be continued by his government when voted into power, Afia Schwar who seemed sceptical about Mr. Mahama’s promise advised Ghanaians to rather keep in office the originators of the policy. She claims the Free SHS policy has been a timely intervention for persons who couldn’t afford secondary education.



“I want to tell Ghanaians to stop voting for party colours, we should vote for policies. Most of our leaders are fond of abandoning projects started by the previous administrations…we should just allow Nana Addo to complete his projects (FREE SHS)”.



“My children have benefited from the Free SHS policy, why can't we allow other parents to do same. I will personally benefit if John Mahama comes back into office but I am now more concerned about the future of children in this country,” she said.

