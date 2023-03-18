4 interesting scenes captured at Christian Atsu’s funeral

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asides from some major highlights which trended on social media, the funeral ceremony of the late Christian Atsu Twasam was also characterized by other interesting incidents.



Cameras captured both wild and interesting scenes at the forecourt of the State House where patrons from all walks of life, trooped in to pay their last respect to the former Black Stars player.



The funeral was successful, but these interesting events couldn’t go unnoticed.



1. Sulley Muntari almost attacks paparazzi



But for the timely intervention of some individuals present, former Black Stars Player, Sulley Muntari, would have landed a blow on the faces of some videographers and bloggers who chased him around with cameras while he was busily mourning his friend.



Unclear what necessitated the scuffle, things escalated so fast and Muntari almost beat the ‘living daylight’ out of these individuals.



This incident occurred not too long after he arrived at the event grounds while being escorted toward his seat.



