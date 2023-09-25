4 facts about Ama Governor

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

In the wake of her stance on LGBTQ and her involvement in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, the spotlight is cast on Ama Governor, a popular law student who has consistently trended on social media in recent times.



Ama Governor, a YouTuber, now widely known for her fight with the Ghana Bar Association has been trending online since 2022.



She is usually referred to as the young lady who was prohibited from fulfilling her dreams of becoming a lawyer after a complaint was filed against her for engaging in conduct deemed “unbecoming of a bar applicant”.



In a recent turn of events, the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) disclosed that she has been granted the opportunity to complete the application process for her bar call, scheduled for the October and November 2023 sessions.



Delighting in the good news together with her fans, Ama has been caught in the trends again with some controversial statements.



She has openly reiterated her bisexual nature, a development that has shot her into the trends once again.



With that being said, let’s take a look at some facts you probably do not know about Ama Governor.



She hails from the Volta Region



Ama Governor hails from Agotime Kpetoe, and Ho Xiavi in the Volta region of Ghana.



The 25-year-old socialite, whose real name is ‘Elorm Ababio’, prides herself on her ethnicity as an Ewe.



She is a swimming instructor



She is a swim coach and offers lessons to her clients with 6 other female swimming instructors under the brand name, ‘Swim with Ama Governor’.



She is bisexual and a strong advocate for LGBTQ



Ama Governor identifies as queer and pansexual, that is; she is sexually or romantically attracted to people regardless of their gender.



"I do sleep with women, that is a fact. But it is not grounds for me to not be called to the bar, and that is it.



One of the reasons Ama was denied a call to the Ghana Bar was her stance on LGBTQ.



Responding in an interview with JoyNews recently, she said: "First of all, like as I said, the person stated fallacious grounds, they were lies, like outright fabrications."



"And the last one is the fact of my sexuality that I sleep with women. I said that is not a lie; I do sleep with women, that is a fact. But it is not grounds for me to not be called to the bar, and that is it.



"My sexuality, I am queer, I am pansexual; yes, I sleep with women, but it is not a ground upon which you can say I am not fit to be called unto the bar, and that was our defense, and we won."



Academically, she has fulfilled all the needed obligations needed for her to the called to the bar



For a student to be called to the Bar in Ghana he or she must satisfy three tier requirements: pass the exams, complete an internship at a court, and a law firm.



Ama Governor has fulfilled all the above requirements awaiting to be called to the bar.



In her videos on YouTube, she has filmed her journey throughout these tasks and also recently shared a picture of her brilliant results from her Bar exam on social media.



