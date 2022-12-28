You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 28Article 1687334

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

360 coverage of Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Scenes from the 2022 Bhim Concert play videoScenes from the 2022 Bhim Concert

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has received thumbs up from patrons who graced the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The award-winning musician brought top performers under one roof on December 23.

Jamaican Artiste, Busy Signal and a tall list of Ghanaian musicians including Efya, Camidoh, Lasmid, Darbovibes, KiDi, Sarkodie, Tinny, Larruso, Edem, FBS, Kofi Jamar, Sefa, D-Black mounted the big stage.

The show ended after 4:00 AM with a final performance from the host, Stonebwoy.

Despite the numerous shows that clashed with Stonebwoy's concert, he recorded a massive turnout and support from music lovers.

Catch Stonebowy's arrival at Bhim Concert as well as fan engagement in this 360 coverage of the annual event.

Watch the video below:














OPD/WA