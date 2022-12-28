360 coverage of Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has received thumbs up from patrons who graced the 2022 edition of Bhim Concert at the Grand Arena in Accra.



The award-winning musician brought top performers under one roof on December 23.



Jamaican Artiste, Busy Signal and a tall list of Ghanaian musicians including Efya, Camidoh, Lasmid, Darbovibes, KiDi, Sarkodie, Tinny, Larruso, Edem, FBS, Kofi Jamar, Sefa, D-Black mounted the big stage.



The show ended after 4:00 AM with a final performance from the host, Stonebwoy.



Despite the numerous shows that clashed with Stonebwoy's concert, he recorded a massive turnout and support from music lovers.



Catch Stonebowy's arrival at Bhim Concert as well as fan engagement in this 360 coverage of the annual event.



Watch the video below:





























