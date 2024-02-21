3 reasons men should stop using saliva as a lubricant

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Saliva may come in handy or can be seen as a harmless alternative for vaginal dryness during sex but it has its side effects.



The short moment of pleasure often derived from quickly resorting to the use of saliva during sex may seem to have salvaged the situation, but those indulging in the act are usually left to struggle with the consequences.



Let’s take a look at the harmful effects of using saliva as a lubricant during sex



It poses the risk of acquiring STIs, vaginal infections



Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), such as herpes or syphilis, and so on can be transmitted through saliva.



Also, the bacteria in saliva is very different from the type that exists in the vagina. In essence, when saliva enters one’s vaginal area, it disturbs the vaginal microbiome and subjects an individual to infections like bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections and so on.



Saliva and lubricant do not have any common qualities or similarities



The saliva does not have the slippery feel of a lubricant, which is designed to create sliminess similar to the lubrication produced by a woman’s body during sex.



Saliva evaporates and dries more quickly, which can bring back the uncomfortable friction and cuts during sex.



Saliva may kill sperm cells



Some studies show that large quantities of saliva applied during sexual activities like blow job, or penetration can impair sperm motility in an already infertile couple, particularly in men.



According to research conducted by an American health specialist, Nicloe Galan, this applies to men who already have a decreased sperm count.



What should you use instead?



Water and silicone-based lubricants are much safer.



Also, coconut oil is another option that helps treat vaginal dryness and even painful intercourse.



Baby oils aren’t a bad option either.



