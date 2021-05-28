3 famous Ghanaian female artistes who left the music scene and never came back

Entertainment of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• These musicians were hitmakers during their active days



• They took long breaks from their career and nothing have been heard of them since



• Some of them have ventured into different professions



Musicians are prone to a demanding career that requires a lot of time in the studio, press tours, travel, and performances around the world, and so on.

As a result, it is not uncommon for them to take breaks throughout their career. But the major concern is while some breaks are short, others last years and in some cases, takes forever.



In a similar light, musicians here in Ghana are not an exception when it comes to such struggles as some of them have somewhat taken ‘permanent’ breaks from the trade.



A number of female artistes, who in most cases cannot withstand the pressure, stress and issues of depression related to their career, have given up on promising careers.



With that being said lets, GhanaWeb lists some Ghanaian female artists who have ‘vanished’ from the music scene



Mimi divalish



Mimi Divalish (Mimi Andani Michaels) released her first and final album dubbed ‘Music in Me’ in 2008. This particular album earned her several nominations from both the Ghana Music Awards and 4Stye Video awards.



Prior to her ‘disappearance’ from the music scene, Mimi was known to have churned several hit songs including: ‘DJ’, ’Tattoo’, ’Like I Am’ and ‘Should I Let Go’ among others.

During her active music days, she collaborated with popular artistes such as Flavour, Selebobo, 4×4, Tiny, Castro, Zeal of VVIP among others.



Mimi after ditching her music career, ventured into fashion designing, artiste management and finally into organizing events (most notable being the Golden Movie Awards).







Tiffany



The ‘Fake London boy’ hitmaker has been missing in action for several years now.



Tiffany’s last popular hit single ‘forgive them’ was released in 2015 after her private life was dumped in public by her baby daddy to the media through videos.



Some of her popular songs were; Azonto, neke neke, spanner and many more.









Kakie



It can be recalled that the former High-Grade signee, relocated to the United Kingdom (UK) a few years ago.



Her last hit single ‘supa dupa’ was released in 2017 and nothing has been heard of her since.



The dancehall singer during her active days made several monster hits such as ‘too much’, ‘African fever’, ‘too sweet’, (Toffee Pon Tongue), ‘Ronaldo’, ‘DC turn Up’ among others.



