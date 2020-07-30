3 Ghanaian celebrities whose lives are threatened by politicians

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 July 2020
Prominent figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry are no longer keeping their political opinions private and it seems this decision is costing them a great deal of prize.
Some well-known actors and actresses have made statements interpreted as supportive of either the current government or the opposition party's policy which has resulted in their lives being sought after.
In recent times, Ghanaian celebrities use their platform to either point out and influence the public stand on certain ‘dubious’ government policies which does not favour citizens using social media, public forums, interviews and so on.
In essence, their eagerness to take on controversial political subjects has landed them in deep trouble.
Let’s take a look at some ‘outspoken’ celebrities whose comments on politics landed them in serious trouble
Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson has been threatened by some faceless people believed to be connected to the ruling government shortly after she exposed their ‘incompetence’ on social media.
The outspoken actress and producer shared a photo of the deplorable state of a road located at East Legon, a very rich neighbourhood in Accra. She sarcastically thanked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for turning a blind eye to the situation and added that she doesn’t expect them to quickly fix the road shoddily just to score cheap political points like the erstwhile NDC government did.
Shortly after, some ‘NPP thugs’ started threatening her to which Yvonne Nelson made a new post to call them out too. She wrote: “Stop sending peeps to comment under my posts when i mention you guys. Its wack!”
