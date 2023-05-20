2Baba: 'Like it or not men are wired' to be sexually uncontrolled

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

African Queen hitmaker 2Baba has posited that it is natural for a man to be sexually unrestrained.



He said, in the moment of passion, a man cares nothing about his commitments including marriage.



In his view, a sexual escapade, while one is committed to another even by marriage, does not call into question his genuine love for his partner.



2Baba made these comments in the second season of the Young, Famous and African reality TV show.



The Nigerian legend was speaking to Zimbabwean rap star Nadia Nakai.



“Like it or not, men are wired like that,” 2Baba asserted.



“A man would love a woman to hell – but maybe he’s somewhere – his [penis] would just decide something and he’ll [do it],” he argued.



His wife was sitting to his right – she was quiet.



Ms Nakai challenged the 2Baba saying, it is rather a man’s “mind, not his [penis]” that decides to cheat. Her counterargument was that the phallus is “not its own entity”.



“Okay, however you look at it,” 2Baba came again, “he [the said man] will [have the desired sex].”



Even if the said man is married, 2Baba said, “he’d not [care] about that person [his partner]” simply because, “he just wants to sort out [or satisfy] that [itch]”.



At this point, his wife, Annie, a co-star on the hit TV series, broke her silence asking if 2Baba was “talking generally” or describing “himself”.



Explaining, the singer and rapper said these thoughts are “what I believe”.



Innocent Idibia was formerly called 2Face Idibia. Currently, the celebrated musician is called 2Baba.



The excerpt from the TV series has gone viral on social media attracting animated responses for and against the notion.



Innocent Idibia married Annie Macaulay in Lagos, Nigeria, in a private traditional ceremony, Wednesday, 2 May 2012.



On Saturday, 23 March 2013, a civil ceremony (white wedding) was also held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).



During their marriage, blessed with two children: Isabella and Olivia Idibia, wife Annie has endured various episodes of infidelity at the hands of husband 2Baba.



In 2022, it was rumoured the celebrity singer was expecting his sixth child out of wedlock.



On Instagram (IG), 2Baba apologised for his inappropriate behaviour.



He confessed to being a terrible husband and father to all his children.



“I'm sorry for all the embarrassment I've caused my wife, my kids, my mother and all our families and my management team. I'm not looking for no sympathy, I'm not trying to make myself look good," he wrote.



“I've been a sh*tty father and a sh*tty husband and sh*tty baby daddy," he went on. "I have no excuses..."