2024 London Fashion Week: Black Sherif stuns in Labrum London-Adidas collaboration

Fashion of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Black Sherif’s star shines ever brighter and swells his home country's pride.



The 2023 BET winner surprised fans as he was spotted on the runway during the recent London Fashion Week.



The elegantly dark, slender, and tall singer-songwriter and rapper, donned a Labrum London and Adidas collaboration. In no way did he look like a novice or out of place.



In a prominent scene, he was seen in a predominantly green turtle neck, holding a brown bag, and confidently going down the storied runway.



A close source to the artiste explained to Class News’ Prince Benjamin (PB) that “Fashion brands invite personalities that align with their brand to walk for them during the big week.”



Labrum London is the creation of Foday Dumbuya, a designer born in Sierra Leone, and raised in London. Labrum London collaborated with the iconic Adidas for a Fall/Winter 2024 collection, showcasing 45 new looks blending its trendy style with Adidas’ famed sportswear aesthetic. The collaboration marks cultural diversity and inspires innovation in fashion.



For its 40th anniversary, the 2024 London Fashion Week, a physical cum virtual event, started on Friday, February 16, and will end on Tuesday, February 20, showcasing both men and womenswear.



Ghana's Black Sherif has always intrigued fans with his norm-defying and avant-garde fashion sense, so it is no surprise international fashion brands are increasingly expressing interest in him.



Last year, the Konogo native modeled for the world-renowned Italian luxury and sportswear brand Ellesse's autumn 2023 collection called SARTORIA.



Black Sherif’s latest music offering is Zero, a collaboration with English-Swedish singer Mabel.



Meanwhile, other Afropop artistes present at the London Fashion Week were Camidoh and Tiwa Savage.



