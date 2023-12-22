2023 in review: Ghanaian celebrities with weird fashion sense

Entertainment of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Everyone has a fashion formula that makes them look breathtakingly beautiful, and feel comfortable and confident but when it comes to some celebrities, their ‘picks’ make little or no sense.



From ‘street fashion’ to red-carpet appearances, some Ghanaian celebrities have adopted the habit of rocking bizarre outfits, that have fast transcended into their signature styles due to their consistency.



Just like every other year, 2023 captured these celebrities showcasing their weird outfits at events, on stage, on social media, on red carpets, and so on.



Ultimately, netizens are used to seeing celebrities strutting the red carpet with dazzling outfits, or exuding glam on the gram, but unfortunately, some group of ‘weird’ celebs have employed an unconventional approach that is often criticized.



They either invest hugely in efforts to come up with the weird styles or pay designers to put them together.



Here are the Ghanaian celebrities with the most bizarre looks in 2023



Black Sherif



Some call it street fashion, but to many, it is one of the rarest styles to ever debut in the showbiz industry.



All through the year, the Ghanaian musician hasn’t only been consistent with making huge strides but also with his unusual wardrobe that has got many fans talking.



The ‘Kweku the Traveler’ hitmaker has a simple yet sophisticated sense of fashion which many have described as weird.









He often gives off ‘retro’ vibes as he is predominantly seen in a pair of bootcut jeans with either a pair of skinny long sleeves or a Tee-shirt to match.Back Sherif’s thin stature does not inhibit him from rocking skimpy outfits or sometimes baggy ones.Blacko’s ‘Kankurang’ infused costume spotted during his concert in Gambia, was the highlight of all his appearances in the entire year.He is touted as one of the richest men in Ghana but always draws attraction with his costumes.All through 2023, Cheddar has been consistently captured in outfits that appear as military regalia, and on other occasions, he re-enacts ‘crown prince’ inspired fits.Like an army general, the military apparel is usually captured in a two-piece with a sache and a beret.That’s not all, the outfit has several badges and the Ghanaian ‘Coat of Arms’ is boldly embroidered on certain parts of it.Cheddar’s outfits, although expensive are mostly spoken about, particularly, when he is seen making his ‘grand entrance’ at events.In the case of the military fits, he is often slammed for what they describe as the lack of respect for the country’s coat of arms and military office.What started as child’s play or 'madness' as some see it has finally transformed into a trend and signature in the Ghanaian fashion industry.The C.E.O of Zaraboutique, Richard Brown popularly known as ‘Zaraman’ has each year, made weird fashion choices and 2023 is no exception.His weird and sophisticated fashion sense is one of a kind. For instance, his infamous 'skirts' have now become popular in Ghana.He often pairs blazers with skirts, wears shirts that look cut for women, and sometimes wears dresses that the average man wouldn’t dare to wear.DJ Azonto, a Ghanaian Amapiano musician, popularly known for his hit single, ‘Fa Ne Fom, is well noted for his controversial choice of rocking womenswear, a development that has since not been acknowledged in this part of the country.From brassieres, and blouses, to heels and makeup, DJ Azonto rocks every outfit an average woman would wear.In his case, his choice of style has been described as utterly irritating and extremely unconventional.A look at Ben Brako’s social media pages captures him in weird-looking traditional attires that usually stir discussion among netizens.Attention was drawn to his weird-looking styles when half-naked pictures of him and his wife went viral on social media.The highlife veteran usually adorns himself in plain white or red kaliko and local prints.He usually pairs the attire with long feathered earrings, a nose stud and layered chains.In most of his pictures, he paints his face with coded symbols and marks, leaving netizens confused.Since 2020, Wendy has adopted a feisty and weird look, a development, netizens are yet to come to terms with.Wendy’s looks are mostly daring and this year has highlighted more of such appearances, particularly in dark monochrome colours.The singer usually resorts to wearing extremely voluminous boots, net socs, coloured locs, leather fits, and shirts with a touch of a masculine feel.Interestingly, fans have reckoned that her choice of outfits does not appeal to her personality.EB/BB