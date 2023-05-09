2023 VGMAs: Why I didn't join Sarkodie to perform 'Countryside' - Blacko explains

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Singer-songwriter and rapper Black Sherif has given reasons for his absence on the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Grand Arena stage when it was Sarkodie’s turn to perform.



He spoke to the New Day crew on Accra-based TV3, Monday, May 8, 2023.



“I had done my set and performance time already,” he said.



“Sarkodie was also performing” when it got to his time, the artiste nicknamed Blacko added.



In the audience, he had a good time he insinuated, saying: “I’m also a big fan of Sarkodie’s” so “I wanted to also watch him.”



Sherif, the current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year, also revealed that “it wasn’t planned that we’d perform together so I couldn’t have hopped on [stage].”



The serial hitmaker said, as he does with many people, because he sees everyone as an embodiment of “culture,” he watched Sarkodie, noting a few things for his own enhancement.



For his acclaimed live performance at the 24th edition of the VGMAs, May 6, rap megastar Sarkodie saved his ‘Countryside’ smash hit with Black Sherif, as the climax.



Except for a number of athletic dancers, Sarkodie was alone on stage.



There were moments that the camera caught Black Sherif happily dancing in the crowd.



Countryside is on Sarkodie's Jamz album released on November 11, 2023.