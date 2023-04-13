2023 VGMAs AoTY: Camidoh's only competition is Black Sherif – George Britton

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 April 2023

For the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), George Mensah Britton has stated his artiste Camidoh's only competition when it comes to lifting the ultimate trophy, Artiste of the Year, is Black Sherif.



The music executive was in conversation with Nana Kwesi Asare on Class 91.3 FM's Saturday afternoon programme 'The Big Show', April 1, 2023.



"We're expecting nothing but success on the night" of the VGMAs, he said.



"For him to be nominated in that [Artiste of the Year] category means it's a possible win," he also said.



However, even if the 'Sugarcane' hitmaker does not win, Mr Britton sees the nomination as "a big leap."



He highlighted how the singer-songwriter Camidoh, was "two years ago an underground artiste but has over the period," worked his way to the top, with "a lot invested in him."



For the 2023 VGMAs Artiste of the Year category, "If I'll actually be honest," he said, "I think the only competition there [for Camidoh] will probably be Black Sherif."



Apart from the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker, George Britton does not see "anybody like that [in the category]" being trouble for his artiste.



That said, he repeated that: "Everyone there [in the category] deserves to win," especially since they have "been counted as the top guys in the country within a period..."



The ultimate brag at the VGMAs this year, Camidoh is going up against Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, King Promise and the incumbent KiDi.



The Grind Dont Stop and GB Recordz artiste also stands the chance to win 5 other awards come Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre's Grand Arena: ‘Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year’, ‘International Collaboration of the Year’, ‘Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year’, ‘Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year’, and ‘Best Afrobeats Song of the Year’.



