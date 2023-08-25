2023 Black Star International Film Festival set for September 18-24

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: GNA

The annual Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) that brings together film makers from all over the world is set to come off from September 18-24, 2023 in Accra, Ghana.



The 8th edition of the festival will revolve around the theme: “Tech in Film: Exploring the Role of Technology in Filmmaking in Africa.”



At the launch on August 23, 2023, Philippa Bentuma Arthur, the festival director, expressed that the chosen theme underscores BSIFF's dedication to recognizing cinematic advancements on the continent and advocating for a film industry that consistently pushes its boundaries.



Juliet Asante, the CEO of the National Film Authority and Founder of BSIFF, further emphasized the importance of embracing technology, stating that “the future is tech and filmmakers need to advance with the times.”



The festival's program will include a diverse array of global films, highlighting innovative technology applications in filmmaking.



Workshops and panel discussions will delve into the latest trends in film technology.



Beyond film screenings and workshops, BSIFF will also feature ancillary events, including a music concert, a film museum, and an esports tournament.



The culmination of the festival will be an awards gala, dedicated to recognizing the outstanding films of the event.







The launch witnessed the presence of H.E. Irchad Razaaly, the Ambassador of the European Union in Ghana, who underscored the EU's ongoing commitment to support Ghana's filmmaking sector and creative industries, acknowledging the value of investing in youth and their creativity.







The 8th BSIFF is backed by esteemed sponsors such as the European Union, Mann Robinson Distribution, WiFlix, Indie Rights, Tecno Ghana, Silverbird Cinemas, Spanish Embassy, NAFTI, University of Ghana – School of Performing Arts, Infocus BCW, CompuGhana, the National Film Authority, Black Market Records, Hype.Flix, Ghana Cinema Week, Goethe Institut, GHMovieFreak, and Elewa TV.







The festival welcomes participation from filmmakers, producers, distributors, and industry stakeholders.



For detailed program and ticket information, visit www.bsiff.org.