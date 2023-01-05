2022 was a year of daring and good news - OB Amponsah

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Although he suffered some bad news, the good fortune he enjoyed in 2022 was immense and made the year in review one of the best for Ghanaian comedian, OB Amponsah.



The artist made lots of moves which yielded great results for him.



OB Amponsah travelled outside of Ghana to share the country’s comedy experience on an international stage with industry greats across the globe.



Sharing highlights of his 2022 in an interview with Akua Sika, host of the Happy Evening Drive, he described the growth of Ghana comedy as unprecedented.



“The future of Ghana comedy is bright and comedians are on top of our game. Ghanaians have supported us including corporate bodies. 2022 was a good year and I believe 2023 is going to be better,” he added.



However, in the latter part of 2022, his mother fell ill which caused the artist a lot of worry, but she was kept safe by God’s grace, and this he is super grateful for.