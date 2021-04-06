2022 VGMAs: Celestine Donkor grabs 2 nominations with 'Favour Everywhere'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Celestine Donkor has earned two nominations at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
Mrs Donkor's 'Favour EveryWhere' featuring Blessing Wanjiru earned her a spot for the categories Gospel Song of the Year and the Best International Collaboration Of The Year.
She was nominated alongside Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty and MOGmusic.
It is worth refreshing to note that Celestine Donkor picked up two awards, Best Female Vocal Performance and Gospel Song of the Year with her song Agbebolo (Bread of Life) at the 21st edition of the VGMA held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.
"Favour Everywhere" featured Kenyan musician Evelyn Wanjiru and was released on November 16, 2020. The song has so far garnered over 18K views on Youtube.
Celestine Donkor started out as a backing vocalist and has gradually built herself into a strong force in the Gospel music sector.
Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse on Saturday, April 3, 2021, announced the first batch of nominees for the 22nd edition of the award scheme.
The VGMAs is set up to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of artists and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry.
See the nominees list below:
Gospel Song of the Year
Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty
Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle
Jesus – MOGmusic
Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay
Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari
Highlife Song of the Year
Posti Me – Akwaboah
Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah
Enjoyment – KiDi
Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung
Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye
Hiplife Song of the Year
Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata
Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay
Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Dw3 Remix – Krymi xr Drew ft. All Stars
Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung
Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent. Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee
Money – Kweku Flick Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur
La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Why – Adina
Sheriff – MzVee
Forever – Samini
Lonely – Jah Lead
Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur
Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy
Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic
Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy
Afrobeats/AFROPOP Song of the Year
Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
Forever – Gyakie
Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes
Say Cheese – KiDi Sisa – King Promise
Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur
Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Maria – Camidoh
Emergency – Wendy Shay
VGMA Unsung Act
Nanky
Oseikrom Sikani
Malcolm Nuna
Kwame Yogot
Kobby Tuesday
Naana Blu
Adelaide The Seer
Queendalyn Yurglee
Best Video of the Year
Why – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Cold – Joey B
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
On the Street – Kweku Smoke
Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Baddest Boss – MzVee
Kpa – Okyeame Kwame
Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo
Instrumentalist of the Year
Joshua Moszi
Nana Yaw Sarfo
Prince Sennah
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi
Songwriter of the Year
Diana Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo Abiana
Adun Lei Epixode – Too Much
Record of the Year
Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Die 4 U – Cina Soul
Too Much – Epixode
Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic
Commot – Worlasi
Mmusuo – Yaa