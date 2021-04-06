2022 VGMAs: Celestine Donkor grabs 2 nominations with 'Favour Everywhere'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Celestine Donkor has earned two nominations at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Mrs Donkor's 'Favour EveryWhere' featuring Blessing Wanjiru earned her a spot for the categories Gospel Song of the Year and the Best International Collaboration Of The Year.



She was nominated alongside Joe Mettle, Akesse Brempong, Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty and MOGmusic.



It is worth refreshing to note that Celestine Donkor picked up two awards, Best Female Vocal Performance and Gospel Song of the Year with her song Agbebolo (Bread of Life) at the 21st edition of the VGMA held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.



"Favour Everywhere" featured Kenyan musician Evelyn Wanjiru and was released on November 16, 2020. The song has so far garnered over 18K views on Youtube.



Celestine Donkor started out as a backing vocalist and has gradually built herself into a strong force in the Gospel music sector.



Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse on Saturday, April 3, 2021, announced the first batch of nominees for the 22nd edition of the award scheme.



The VGMAs is set up to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of artists and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry.



See the nominees list below:



Gospel Song of the Year



Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle



Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru



Adom – Diana Hamilton



Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty



Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle



Jesus – MOGmusic



Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay



Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari



Highlife Song of the Year



Posti Me – Akwaboah



Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah



Enjoyment – KiDi



Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata



Open Gate – Kuami Eugene



Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung



Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy



Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye



Hiplife Song of the Year



Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata



Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay



Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur



No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene



Dw3 Remix – Krymi xr Drew ft. All Stars



Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy



Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene



Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal



Hip-Hop Song of the Year



Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung



Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent. Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole



Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee



Money – Kweku Flick Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur



La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle



Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd



Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year



Why – Adina



Sheriff – MzVee



Forever – Samini



Lonely – Jah Lead



Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur



Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy



Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic



Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy



Afrobeats/AFROPOP Song of the Year



Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy



Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise



Forever – Gyakie



Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes



Say Cheese – KiDi Sisa – King Promise



Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur



Let Me Know – Mr Drew



Maria – Camidoh



Emergency – Wendy Shay



VGMA Unsung Act



Nanky



Oseikrom Sikani



Malcolm Nuna



Kwame Yogot



Kobby Tuesday



Naana Blu



Adelaide The Seer



Queendalyn Yurglee



Best Video of the Year



Why – Adina



Fancy – Amaarae



Adom – Diana Hamilton



Cold – Joey B



Open Gate – Kuami Eugene



On the Street – Kweku Smoke



Let Me Know – Mr Drew



Baddest Boss – MzVee



Kpa – Okyeame Kwame



Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo



Instrumentalist of the Year



Joshua Moszi



Nana Yaw Sarfo



Prince Sennah



Emmanuel Bludo



Enoch Owuraku Kissi



Songwriter of the Year



Diana Hamilton – Adom



Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes



Adina – Hyedin



Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo Abiana



Adun Lei Epixode – Too Much



Record of the Year



Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa



Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina



Fancy – Amaarae



Die 4 U – Cina Soul



Too Much – Epixode



Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic



Commot – Worlasi



Mmusuo – Yaa