2021 VGMAs: Gyakie, Adina & Wendy Shay in Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song category

Gyakie, New Afro-Fusion sensation Gyakie, New Afro-Fusion sensation

New Afro-Fusion sensation Gyakie has received a nomination for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The Forever hit song by the fast-rising songstress, born Jacqueline Acheampong, who is also a daughter of Highlife legend Nana Acheampong, has been nominated for the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year.

Among the 10 other nominations in that category is Adina Thembi’s Take Care of You featuring Stonebwoy and Wendy Shay’s Emergency featuring Bosom P Yung.

