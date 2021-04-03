2021 VGMAs: Gyakie, Adina & Wendy Shay in Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song category

Music of Saturday, 3 April 2021
Source: 3 News
New Afro-Fusion sensation Gyakie has received a nomination for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
The Forever hit song by the fast-rising songstress, born Jacqueline Acheampong, who is also a daughter of Highlife legend Nana Acheampong, has been nominated for the Best Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year.
Among the 10 other nominations in that category is Adina Thembi’s Take Care of You featuring Stonebwoy and Wendy Shay’s Emergency featuring Bosom P Yung.
Here are your nominees for Best Afrobeats/Afropop song of the year.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 3, 2021
Will you be voting for any these acts to win the category? #VGMA21 #VGMAonTV3 pic.twitter.com/Kx1R76zgZW