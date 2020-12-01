Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

2020 Emerging Music Awards: Jayana is Artiste of the Year

Gospel Minstrel, Jayana, has been adjudged the Artiste of the Year by Emerging Music Awards.



Born Jemima Annor-Yeboah, Jayana beat competition from AY Poyoo, Bosom P-Yung, Abochi, Efey Keyz, Don Itchi, Nat Abbey, Sherry Boss and others to win the prestigious crown on the night.



The ‘Victory’ hitmaker known for her rich vocal prowess won big at the just ended Emerging Music Awards attaining the topmost award, the Artiste of the year.



The second edition of Emerging Music Awards was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, where twenty-five top Talented Emerging Musicians in the Ghanaian Music Industry were recognized and celebrated on one prestigious platform.



The Awards was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic with a live broadcast on Angel Tv.



The event was also streamed on Kusstar Tv YouTube channel and Emerging Music Awards social Media platforms.



The colourful ceremony saw performances from Shatta Berry, Stonegyal, Queen of Bars, Rock Anokye, Calista, Lazzybwoy, Krissy and Blaq Syrup.

