2020 Elections: Nadia Buari backs Dumelo

Actress Nadia Buari

Actress Nadia Buari has sent words of encouragement to her colleague and friend, John Dumelo who is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat as the member of parliament.



John Dumelo’s ambition to be the next MP of the constituency has seen a lot of controversies over the week from the entertainment industry as some of his colleagues and friends decided to throw their support behind his opponent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



Their action also gingered other colleague actors to join John Dumelo in his campaign.



In a recent post on social media, one of those who have thrown their support towards John Dumelo, Nadia Buari wrote, “Dear @johndumelo1..You have proven yourself to be a very skilled individual who has the capacity to do great things. As your friend, | witness your resilience, hard work and persistence daily. Continue to make us proud as you face new challenges and adventures! #idey4u”



Meanwhile, the said candidate was also spotted doing his last door -to- door campaign in the Constituency before Monday.

