2 out of 10 married men cheat on their spouses – GSS report

A survey by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has disclosed that two out of ten married men in the country engage in extra-marital affairs.



According to the report, 18.4% of married men, which is approximately two out of ten men, have had sexual affairs with women who are not their wives or partners within the past 12 months.



The findings of the GSS were contained in its 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS).



The survey also found that 17.5% of men in the country have two or more partners.



Also, it was discovered that 18% of divorced, separated or widowed men in Ghana have two or more partners.



The report stated that 69% of divorced/separated /widowed men have had sexual intercourse with persons who are not their wives.



The GDHS report detailed that about 10% of men between the ages of 15-24 have two or more partners who are their wives or live with them.



It was noted that 35.2% of men between the ages of 15-24 have had sexual affairs with women who are not their wives.



The report further discovered that about 80% of females aged 15-24 have sex without condoms, adding that about 79% of women are aware of the risks (HIV/AIDS and others) associated with having intercourse without protection.



It is worth noting that the report was conducted in the last eight months and covers that period.



The latest revelations by the GDHS have raised concerns about the sexual life of people and measures authorities need to put in place to avert the menace in order not to endanger the lives of individuals.



