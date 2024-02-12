10 non-sexual activities to do with your partner this Valentine's season

LifeStyle of Monday, 12 February 2024

Valentines Day is usually characterized with dinner dates, red dresses, chocolates, love letters, or in some cases an intense love making session.



Since it is a season of love, we cast the spotlight on other ways through which couples can express their love asides from sex.



Try out these activities to boost your intimacy with your partner this Valentines season



1. Cook together



Believe it or not, everyone would love some help in the kitchen. Helping your partner with some kitchen activities, like cutting vegetables, peeling tubers, etc., goes a long way to prove you have an interest in your partner’s cooking skills and will make him or her love you more.



A staycation



Clean up the house, invite your partner over, and get food, drinks, and snacks. You can either watch movies, read books together, or just lay quiet and enjoy each other’s company.



3. Play board games together



From Ludo to Chess to Monopoly, these are great ways to explore the thinking capacity of your partner. It also creates a good bond between couples.



4Go for a walk:



If your neighbourhood is safe, going for a stroll at dusk, holding hands with your partner, enjoying the cool breeze and taking in the sights can be a perfect way to enjoy some time spent with your partner.



5. A garden date



Gardens are soothing, serene and fresh. A picnic with such a great ambiance, away from the hustle and bustle of the city will be a great idea to bond with your loved one.



6. Star-gazing



When was the last time any of you took the time to look up and watch the stars? Finding a nice, safe space at night to sit and watch the skies while holding your loved ones close to you is a great feeling.



It is also an opportunity to learn about constellations and other things together.



7. Sit and talk



Another non-sexual way to bond is to have deep conversations about everything, including secrets, past experiences, past trauma, etc.



This could be classified as an unofficial therapy session.



8. Create content together



Create TikTok or YouTube videos together; record music, and write poems for each other.



These little things serve as a great way to learn and create new things with that special someone.



9. Go for a show together



A comedy show, a music concert, or even a ‘cinema time’ together is always a perfect way to enjoy each other’s company.



10. Massage session



Massages are a great way to physically bond with your partner very well. Getting a couple’s massage at the spa, for instance, is always a perfect idea.



