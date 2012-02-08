There are eight public universities in Ghana; University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University College of Education, University for Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, University of Health and Allied Sciences and University of Energy and Natural Resources.
There are several public institutions, university colleges and private institutions numbering over a hundred.
The University is located on a park - like campus in Legon about 12km from the centre of Accra, the capital. As the name goes, it’s the university of the nation and due to its excellent reputation, it attracts foreign students especially students from the U.S.
The idea of establishing the university came up at the 36th Annual Conference held in cape coast 1997. The Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG) was granted by the National Accreditation Board as a private tertiary institution in August 2000. The vision is to promote and develop academic excellence, spirituality, morality and service within the Ghanaian society.
In the 2002, the Methodist University’s application for affiliation to the University of Ghana was approved.
The quest of the Church in establishing the university is to impart knowledge and skills in disciplines relevant to national development within the context of general global development, and at the same time an all-round development of the student mentally, physically and spiritually on the basis of Christian principles.
The Islamic University was established in 1995 with the acquisition of land with the principal mission of training the youth to qualify as professional men and women who will not only meet the highest standards and expectations of the Ministry of Education, but will also be imbued with the commitment to serve in deprived areas in general and Muslim communities in particular; training the youth to qualify as professional men and women.
The Ahlul Bait Foundation of the Islamic Republic of Iran conceived the idea of a University College as far back as 1986 by opening an Islamic Training Institute in a rented apartment at Abelenkpe, Accra.
The first batch of 15 students was admitted into the Institute to do a two-year course in Islamic Theology with the main objective being to enrich the Ghanaian Muslim Youth with high spiritual and moral standards.
On 10th April 2001, 15 students were given admission to do a 4-year Bachelor of Arts programme in Religious Studies (Islamic option). In September the same year, a second batch of 42 students was admitted into the University College. In September 2002, accreditation was given for the University College to introduce a 4-year degree programme in Business Administration with specialisation in Accounting, Banking and Finance, and Marketing.
The Presbyterian Church has contributed immensely to education in Ghana. The church has established many schools and educational centres across the country to promote education. With the establishment of the Presbyterian Training College (PTC), it was hoped that, like the Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone, it might one day be upgraded to a university. However, after several years, it was not until 1996 that the Synod of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at that time took the bold decision to initiate steps into establishing a university.
The body charged with pushing forward this initiative, the Presbyterian University Implementation Committee, was formally established in 1998. It is through these efforts and the determination of the Church that the Presbyterian University College, Ghana has come into being.
The vision of the Presbyterian University College is envisaged as an institution that blends and instills academic and professional excellence with an appreciation of cultural, technological, environment and globalization trends in the men and women who pass through it and whose lives reflect Christian principles and values, including love and compassion, discipline, honesty, selflessness and humility.
Catholic University College
The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) conceived the idea of establishing CUCG in 1997.
The Catholic University College received its certificate of incorporation on 17th August, 2001 and was accredited by the National Accreditation Board to start university programmes in 2002. The university is affiliated to the University of Ghana and the Cape Coast University for the Award of its Bachelor and Post-graduate degrees as well as Diplomas in Education programmes.