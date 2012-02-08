There are eight public universities in Ghana; University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University College of Education, University for Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, University of Health and Allied Sciences and University of Energy and Natural Resources.

There are several public institutions, university colleges and private institutions numbering over a hundred.

University of Ghana, Legon



The University is located on a park - like campus in Legon about 12km from the centre of Accra, the capital. As the name goes, it’s the university of the nation and due to its excellent reputation, it attracts foreign students especially students from the U.S.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology



The premier centre of excellence in Africa for teaching in science and technology for development, producing high calibre graduates. Located in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

University of Cape Coast



Located on a hill overlooking the Atlantic, and operates on two campuses. Playing a unique and vital role to the nation.

University College of Education



A product of Seven Diploma awarding College coming together to constitute a single integrated complex.

University for Development Studies



Providing training to students to live, work and equip them with relevant skills and expertise to prepare them for self employment.

Valley View University



Established by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church to provde students and staff with an environment conducive to balance development. It emphasizes academic scholarship, vocational preparation and cultural understanding leading to life service to humanity.

Central University College



The Central University is a non profit making education initiative of the International Central Gospel Church to provide Christian based education tertiary for the expansion of Gods Kingdom.

Ashesi University



A subsidiary of Ashesi University foundation , a non profit institution supported by US corporation based in seattle , Washington.

University of Mines and Technology



The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa was established in November 2004 to provide higher education in mining, technology and related sciences, and to act as a catalyst for the development of mining and technology.



It was actually started in 1952 as the Tarkwa Technical Institute. In 1961, it was reorganized to become the Tarkwa School of Mines to train the required manpower for the mining and allied industries in Ghana. It was later in 1976 affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi as a faculty of the University. In 2001, it became the Western University College of KNUST. Today the campus is poised to meet the challenges of the 21st century as the University of Mines and Technology.



Although a young University, UMaT is one of the top universities in the nation. Located at about 89km from Takoradi, the Western Regional Capital and off the high way, UMaT is accessible, safe and friendly. UMaT also offers students a balance of educational excellence and real-world experience. Known for its mining related programs UMaT also offers degrees in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science and Engineering.



Regent University College of Science and Technology



MISSION: To educate and enlighten a community of learners at a distinctive cutting-edge African Christian University that is dedicated to preparing highly qualified human resource in science and technology application for holistic socio-economic development and spiritual renewal.



VISION: To produce purpose-driven human resource committed to socio-economic and spiritual renewal, with science and technology expertise in a competitive global environment

Methodist University College Ghana The idea of establishing the university came up at the 36th Annual Conference held in cape coast 1997. The Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG) was granted by the National Accreditation Board as a private tertiary institution in August 2000. The vision is to promote and develop academic excellence, spirituality, morality and service within the Ghanaian society.



In the 2002, the Methodist University’s application for affiliation to the University of Ghana was approved.



The quest of the Church in establishing the university is to impart knowledge and skills in disciplines relevant to national development within the context of general global development, and at the same time an all-round development of the student mentally, physically and spiritually on the basis of Christian principles.

Islamic University College Ghana The Islamic University was established in 1995 with the acquisition of land with the principal mission of training the youth to qualify as professional men and women who will not only meet the highest standards and expectations of the Ministry of Education, but will also be imbued with the commitment to serve in deprived areas in general and Muslim communities in particular; training the youth to qualify as professional men and women.



The Ahlul Bait Foundation of the Islamic Republic of Iran conceived the idea of a University College as far back as 1986 by opening an Islamic Training Institute in a rented apartment at Abelenkpe, Accra.



The first batch of 15 students was admitted into the Institute to do a two-year course in Islamic Theology with the main objective being to enrich the Ghanaian Muslim Youth with high spiritual and moral standards.



On 10th April 2001, 15 students were given admission to do a 4-year Bachelor of Arts programme in Religious Studies (Islamic option). In September the same year, a second batch of 42 students was admitted into the University College. In September 2002, accreditation was given for the University College to introduce a 4-year degree programme in Business Administration with specialisation in Accounting, Banking and Finance, and Marketing.





Presbyterian University College The Presbyterian Church has contributed immensely to education in Ghana. The church has established many schools and educational centres across the country to promote education. With the establishment of the Presbyterian Training College (PTC), it was hoped that, like the Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone, it might one day be upgraded to a university. However, after several years, it was not until 1996 that the Synod of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at that time took the bold decision to initiate steps into establishing a university.



The body charged with pushing forward this initiative, the Presbyterian University Implementation Committee, was formally established in 1998. It is through these efforts and the determination of the Church that the Presbyterian University College, Ghana has come into being.



The vision of the Presbyterian University College is envisaged as an institution that blends and instills academic and professional excellence with an appreciation of cultural, technological, environment and globalization trends in the men and women who pass through it and whose lives reflect Christian principles and values, including love and compassion, discipline, honesty, selflessness and humility.

Catholic University College



The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) conceived the idea of establishing CUCG in 1997.



The Catholic University College received its certificate of incorporation on 17th August, 2001 and was accredited by the National Accreditation Board to start university programmes in 2002. The university is affiliated to the University of Ghana and the Cape Coast University for the Award of its Bachelor and Post-graduate degrees as well as Diplomas in Education programmes.





Ghana Technology University College

The College has its roots in Ghana Telecom’s flagship Training Centre, which was one of a kind in West Africa. It was first used as a Royal Air Force (RAF) Training School during the Second World War and subsequently handed to Cable and Wireless to train Telecommunications Technicians for British West African Countries (i.e., Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia).



In 2005, Ghana Telecom’s management upgraded the infrastructure and equipment to modern standards in preparation for converting the training centre into a university for telecommunication and multimedia engineering & information technology.



On November 01, 2005, GTUC was granted authorization to continue its preparation for accreditation from the National Accreditation Board (NAB). On March 30, 2006 GTUC was given accreditation and registered in terms of regulation 12(1) of the Tertiary Institutions (Establishment and Accreditation) regulations 2002, L.I. 1700.