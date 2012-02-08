University of Ghana

The University of Ghana is the oldest and largest of all Ghanaian universities and tertiary institutions. It was founded in 1948 as the University College of the Gold Coast, and was originally an affiliate college of the University of London, which supervised its academic programmes and awarded degrees. It gained full university status in 1961, and now has nearly 40,000 students.

The original emphasis was on the liberal arts, social sciences, basic science, agriculture, and medicine, but (partly as the result of a national educational reform programme) the curriculum was expanded to provide more technology-based and vocational courses and postgraduate training.

The university is mainly based at Legon, about twelve kilometres northeast of the centre of Accra. The medical school is in Korle Bu, with a teaching hospital and secondary campus in the city of Accra. It also has a graduate school of nuclear and allied sciences at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, making it one of the few universities on the Africa continent offering programmes in nuclear physics and nuclear engineering.

Addresses (Main Campus):

University of Ghana

P. O. Box LG 25

Legon.



Telephone Numbers:

+233-302-500381,

233-302-500263,

233-302-500263,

233-302-213850-3



Telephone fax:

+233-302-514745



Email: pad@ug.edu.gh

Website: www.ug.edu.gh

Accra City Campus

The Principal

ACC

P. O. Box M114

Accra



Telephone: +233-302-231467



Korle-Bu Campus

College of Health Sciences

P.O. Box KB52

Korle-Bu – Accra



Telephone: +233-302-665103/04



University of Ghana Overseas Office

321 City Road London ECIV ILJ England Fax : 0171 837 5640

Balme Library National Host Balme@ug.gn.apc.org University of Ghana Ckisiedu@ug.gn.apc.org P. O. Box 24, Legon Barfi@ug.gn.apc.org Tel: 233-21-302347 Amfo@ug.gn.apc.org Fax: 233-21-502701 SysOp: O. Barfi-Adomako UNIVERSITIES OF GHANA E-MAIL SERVICE





National Host Balme@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana

P. O. Box 24, Legon

Tel: 233-302-302347

Fax: 233-302-502701

Website: https://www.ug.edu.gh

-------------------------------------------------------------

1. Nutrition & Food Science Dept.

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500389

Fax: 233-302-500389

2. Data Processing Centre/Planning Unit

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500385

3. Vice-Chancellor's Office

University of Ghana, Legon. Vc@ug.gn.apc.org

Tel: 233-302-501967

Fax: 233-302-502701

4. School of Communication Studies Scs@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500693

5. Population Impact Project PIP@ug.gn.apc.org

Dept. of Geography & Resource

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500796

6. Faculty of Science Deansci@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-21-500305

7. University College of Education UCEW@ug.gn.apc.org

Principal's Office, Winneba

Tel: 233-3323-22361

8. NAMA, Inst. of African Studies NAMA@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500512

12. Registrar's Office Registrar@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Fax: 233-302-502701

13. University for Development Studies UDS@ug.gn.apc.org

Registrar's Office

Tamale.

Tel: 233-3720-22078

14. Legon Hill

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-302845

15. Institute of Adult Education Iae.ad@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500430

16. Pro Vice-Chancellor's Office PVC@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500769

17. Dr. Baffour Agyeman Duah Bagyeman@ug.gn.apc.org

LECIAD

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-501025

Fax: 233-302-502701

18. School Of Administration Soa@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500024

Fax: 233-302-500024

19. Finance Office FOUG@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Fax: 233-302-502701

20. AAU Higher Education Project

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-501404

Fax: 233-302-502701

21. International Centre for Icamd@ug.gn.apc.org

Africa Music & Dance

School of Performing Arts

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-501392

Fax: 233-302-501392

22. Prof. S.K.A Danso Danso@ug.gn.apc.org

Dept. of Crop Science

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-301190

Fax: 233-302-301190

23. Faculty of Law Lawfac@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500304

24. Mercy K. Haizel Mkhaizel@ug.gn.apc.org

LECIAD

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-302326

25. Dept. of Economics Economics@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-501485

233-302-501487

Fax: 233-302-501486

26. Centre for Economic Policy Analysis Cepa@ug.gn.apc.org

Analysis, Accra.

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-778035

Fax: 233-302-773670

27. J. E. Hagan Kojohagan@ug.gn.apc.org

GIMPA, Greenhill

P. O. Box 50, Achimota, Accra

Tel: 233-302-401129

Fax: 233-302-407681

28. Prof. Kofi Anyidoho Kanyidoho@ug.gn.apc.org

School of Performing Arts

P. O. Box 201

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-402222

29. Edlin Setse Edlin_Setse@ug.gn.apc.org

Institute of Adult Education

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-302602

Fax: 233-302-501882

30. University Bookshop Unibks@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500398

Fax: 233-302-500398

31. Dr. Ramatu Al-Hassan Ramatu@ug.gn.apc.org

Agricultural Economics Dept.

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-501488

Fax: 233-302-501489

32. Graduate Centre Dgs@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

33. Institute of African Studies

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500512

Fax: 233-302-500512

34. Prof. K. E. Agovi Agovi@ug.gn.apc.org

Institute of African Studies

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500512

Fax: 233-302-500512

35. University Relations Office Relations@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-500793

Fax: 233-302-502701

36. Academic Affairs Office Academic@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-501790

Fax: 233-302-502701

37. Alumni Office Alumni@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Fax: 233-302-502701

38. Faculty of Law Lawfac@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana, Legon.

Tel: 233-302-501304

Fax: 233-302-502701