The University of Ghana is the oldest and largest of all Ghanaian universities and tertiary institutions. It was founded in 1948 as the University College of the Gold Coast, and was originally an affiliate college of the University of London, which supervised its academic programmes and awarded degrees. It gained full university status in 1961, and now has nearly 40,000 students.
The original emphasis was on the liberal arts, social sciences, basic science, agriculture, and medicine, but (partly as the result of a national educational reform programme) the curriculum was expanded to provide more technology-based and vocational courses and postgraduate training.
The university is mainly based at Legon, about twelve kilometres northeast of the centre of Accra. The medical school is in Korle Bu, with a teaching hospital and secondary campus in the city of Accra. It also has a graduate school of nuclear and allied sciences at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, making it one of the few universities on the Africa continent offering programmes in nuclear physics and nuclear engineering.
Addresses (Main Campus):
University of Ghana
P. O. Box LG 25
Legon.
Telephone Numbers:
+233-302-500381,
233-302-500263,
233-302-500263,
233-302-213850-3
Telephone fax:
+233-302-514745
Email: pad@ug.edu.gh
Website: www.ug.edu.gh
Accra City Campus
The Principal
ACC
P. O. Box M114
Accra
Telephone: +233-302-231467
Korle-Bu Campus
College of Health Sciences
P.O. Box KB52
Korle-Bu – Accra
Telephone: +233-302-665103/04
University of Ghana Overseas Office
321 City Road London ECIV ILJ England Fax : 0171 837 5640
Balme Library National Host Balme@ug.gn.apc.org University of Ghana Ckisiedu@ug.gn.apc.org P. O. Box 24, Legon Barfi@ug.gn.apc.org Tel: 233-21-302347 Amfo@ug.gn.apc.org Fax: 233-21-502701 SysOp: O. Barfi-Adomako UNIVERSITIES OF GHANA E-MAIL SERVICE
National Host Balme@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana
P. O. Box 24, Legon
Tel: 233-302-302347
Fax: 233-302-502701
Website: https://www.ug.edu.gh
-------------------------------------------------------------
1. Nutrition & Food Science Dept.
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500389
Fax: 233-302-500389
2. Data Processing Centre/Planning Unit
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500385
3. Vice-Chancellor's Office
University of Ghana, Legon. Vc@ug.gn.apc.org
Tel: 233-302-501967
Fax: 233-302-502701
4. School of Communication Studies Scs@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500693
5. Population Impact Project PIP@ug.gn.apc.org
Dept. of Geography & Resource
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500796
6. Faculty of Science Deansci@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-21-500305
7. University College of Education UCEW@ug.gn.apc.org
Principal's Office, Winneba
Tel: 233-3323-22361
8. NAMA, Inst. of African Studies NAMA@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500512
12. Registrar's Office Registrar@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Fax: 233-302-502701
13. University for Development Studies UDS@ug.gn.apc.org
Registrar's Office
Tamale.
Tel: 233-3720-22078
14. Legon Hill
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-302845
15. Institute of Adult Education Iae.ad@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500430
16. Pro Vice-Chancellor's Office PVC@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500769
17. Dr. Baffour Agyeman Duah Bagyeman@ug.gn.apc.org
LECIAD
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-501025
Fax: 233-302-502701
18. School Of Administration Soa@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500024
Fax: 233-302-500024
19. Finance Office FOUG@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Fax: 233-302-502701
20. AAU Higher Education Project
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-501404
Fax: 233-302-502701
21. International Centre for Icamd@ug.gn.apc.org
Africa Music & Dance
School of Performing Arts
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-501392
Fax: 233-302-501392
22. Prof. S.K.A Danso Danso@ug.gn.apc.org
Dept. of Crop Science
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-301190
Fax: 233-302-301190
23. Faculty of Law Lawfac@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500304
24. Mercy K. Haizel Mkhaizel@ug.gn.apc.org
LECIAD
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-302326
25. Dept. of Economics Economics@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-501485
233-302-501487
Fax: 233-302-501486
26. Centre for Economic Policy Analysis Cepa@ug.gn.apc.org
Analysis, Accra.
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-778035
Fax: 233-302-773670
27. J. E. Hagan Kojohagan@ug.gn.apc.org
GIMPA, Greenhill
P. O. Box 50, Achimota, Accra
Tel: 233-302-401129
Fax: 233-302-407681
28. Prof. Kofi Anyidoho Kanyidoho@ug.gn.apc.org
School of Performing Arts
P. O. Box 201
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-402222
29. Edlin Setse Edlin_Setse@ug.gn.apc.org
Institute of Adult Education
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-302602
Fax: 233-302-501882
30. University Bookshop Unibks@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500398
Fax: 233-302-500398
31. Dr. Ramatu Al-Hassan Ramatu@ug.gn.apc.org
Agricultural Economics Dept.
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-501488
Fax: 233-302-501489
32. Graduate Centre Dgs@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
33. Institute of African Studies
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500512
Fax: 233-302-500512
34. Prof. K. E. Agovi Agovi@ug.gn.apc.org
Institute of African Studies
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500512
Fax: 233-302-500512
35. University Relations Office Relations@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-500793
Fax: 233-302-502701
36. Academic Affairs Office Academic@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-501790
Fax: 233-302-502701
37. Alumni Office Alumni@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Fax: 233-302-502701
38. Faculty of Law Lawfac@ug.gn.apc.org
University of Ghana, Legon.
Tel: 233-302-501304
Fax: 233-302-502701