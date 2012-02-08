You are here: HomeCountryUniversity of Ghana, Legon

University of Ghana

legionThe University of Ghana is the oldest and largest of all Ghanaian universities and tertiary institutions. It was founded in 1948 as the University College of the Gold Coast, and was originally an affiliate college of the University of London, which supervised its academic programmes and awarded degrees. It gained full university status in 1961, and now has nearly 40,000 students.

The original emphasis was on the liberal arts, social sciences, basic science, agriculture, and medicine, but (partly as the result of a national educational reform programme) the curriculum was expanded to provide more technology-based and vocational courses and postgraduate training.

The university is mainly based at Legon, about twelve kilometres northeast of the centre of Accra. The medical school is in Korle Bu, with a teaching hospital and secondary campus in the city of Accra. It also has a graduate school of nuclear and allied sciences at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, making it one of the few universities on the Africa continent offering programmes in nuclear physics and nuclear engineering.

Addresses (Main Campus):
University of Ghana
P. O. Box LG 25
Legon.

Telephone Numbers:

+233-302-500381,

  233-302-500263,

  233-302-213850-3 


Telephone fax:

+233-302-514745

Email: pad@ug.edu.gh

Website: www.ug.edu.gh

Accra City Campus
The Principal
ACC
P. O. Box M114
Accra

Telephone: +233-302-231467

Korle-Bu Campus
College of Health Sciences
P.O. Box KB52
Korle-Bu – Accra

Telephone: +233-302-665103/04

University of Ghana Overseas Office

321 City Road
London ECIV ILJ
England
Fax : 0171 837 5640
    Balme Library
   National Host                        Balme@ug.gn.apc.org
   University of Ghana                  Ckisiedu@ug.gn.apc.org
   P. O. Box 24, Legon                  Barfi@ug.gn.apc.org
   Tel: 233-21-302347                   Amfo@ug.gn.apc.org
   Fax: 233-21-502701
   SysOp: O. Barfi-Adomako


                      UNIVERSITIES OF GHANA
                         E-MAIL SERVICE

National Host                        Balme@ug.gn.apc.org

University of Ghana                 

P. O. Box 24, Legon                 

Tel: 233-302-302347                

Fax: 233-302-502701

Website: https://www.ug.edu.gh

-------------------------------------------------------------

1. Nutrition & Food Science Dept. 

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500389

    Fax: 233-302-500389

 

 

2. Data Processing Centre/Planning Unit   

   University of Ghana, Legon.

   Tel: 233-302-500385

 

 

3. Vice-Chancellor's Office          

   University of Ghana, Legon.               Vc@ug.gn.apc.org

    Tel: 233-302-501967

    Fax: 233-302-502701

 

 

4. School of Communication Studies      Scs@ug.gn.apc.org

   University of Ghana, Legon.

   Tel: 233-302-500693

 

 

5. Population Impact Project             PIP@ug.gn.apc.org

   Dept. of Geography & Resource

   University of Ghana, Legon.

   Tel: 233-302-500796

 

6. Faculty of Science                   Deansci@ug.gn.apc.org

   University of Ghana, Legon.

   Tel: 233-21-500305

 

7. University College of Education      UCEW@ug.gn.apc.org

   Principal's Office, Winneba

   Tel: 233-3323-22361

 

8. NAMA, Inst. of African Studies       NAMA@ug.gn.apc.org

   University of Ghana, Legon.

   Tel: 233-302-500512

 

12. Registrar's Office                  Registrar@ug.gn.apc.org

   University of Ghana, Legon.

    Fax: 233-302-502701

 

 

13. University for Development Studies        UDS@ug.gn.apc.org

    Registrar's Office

    Tamale.

    Tel: 233-3720-22078

 

 

14. Legon Hill                         

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-302845

 

 

15. Institute of Adult Education        Iae.ad@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500430

 

 

16. Pro Vice-Chancellor's Office        PVC@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500769

 

17. Dr. Baffour Agyeman Duah           Bagyeman@ug.gn.apc.org

      LECIAD

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-501025

    Fax: 233-302-502701

 

 

18. School Of Administration           Soa@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500024

    Fax: 233-302-500024

 

19. Finance Office                   FOUG@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Fax: 233-302-502701

 

 

20. AAU Higher Education Project      

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-501404

    Fax: 233-302-502701

 

 

21. International Centre for         Icamd@ug.gn.apc.org

    Africa Music & Dance

    School of Performing Arts

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-501392

    Fax: 233-302-501392

22. Prof. S.K.A Danso                 Danso@ug.gn.apc.org

    Dept. of Crop Science

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-301190

    Fax: 233-302-301190

 

 

23. Faculty of Law                   Lawfac@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500304

 

 

24. Mercy K. Haizel                  Mkhaizel@ug.gn.apc.org

    LECIAD

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-302326

 

 

25. Dept. of Economics               Economics@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-501485

         233-302-501487

    Fax: 233-302-501486

 

 

26. Centre for Economic Policy Analysis  Cepa@ug.gn.apc.org

    Analysis,  Accra.

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-778035

    Fax: 233-302-773670

 

 

27. J. E. Hagan                      Kojohagan@ug.gn.apc.org

    GIMPA, Greenhill

    P. O. Box 50, Achimota, Accra

    Tel: 233-302-401129

    Fax: 233-302-407681

 

28. Prof. Kofi Anyidoho              Kanyidoho@ug.gn.apc.org

    School of Performing Arts

    P. O. Box 201

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-402222

 

29. Edlin Setse                       Edlin_Setse@ug.gn.apc.org

    Institute of Adult Education

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-302602

    Fax: 233-302-501882

 

 

30. University Bookshop               Unibks@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500398

    Fax: 233-302-500398

 

 

31. Dr. Ramatu Al-Hassan              Ramatu@ug.gn.apc.org

    Agricultural Economics Dept.

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-501488

    Fax: 233-302-501489

 

 

32. Graduate Centre                    Dgs@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

 

 

33. Institute of African Studies

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500512

    Fax: 233-302-500512

 

 

34. Prof. K. E. Agovi                  Agovi@ug.gn.apc.org

    Institute of African Studies

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500512

    Fax: 233-302-500512

 

 

35. University Relations Office         Relations@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-500793

    Fax: 233-302-502701

 

 

36. Academic Affairs Office              Academic@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Tel: 233-302-501790

    Fax: 233-302-502701

 

 

37. Alumni Office                        Alumni@ug.gn.apc.org

    University of Ghana, Legon.

    Fax: 233-302-502701

 

